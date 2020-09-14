Five Limerick clubs to battle for Munster Senior Cup semi-final spots

FIVE Limerick clubs will be looking to secure places in the semi-finals of the Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup when the quarter-final ties are played this weekend.

There are two all-Limerick down for decision at the quarter-final stage.

Shannon, fresh from their weekend win over junior side Kilfeacle and District, will take on UL-Bohs', who have reached the quarter-finals on the back of recent wins over Nenagh Ormond and Sunday's Well.

In the weekend's second all-Limerick derby, Garryowen FC will host Old Crescent, who earned their last eight spot thanks to wins over Dolphin and Cashel in recent weekends.

The pick of next weekend's quarter-final ties is the clash of arch rivals Young Munster and Cork Constitution at Tom Clifford Park.

Munsters' bid to claim a first Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup title in nine years was dashed by competition specialists Cork Constitution who made it back-to-back wins with a hard fought 24-17 final win at Musgrave Park in the 2019/2020 final which was played last December.

Constitution have now won seven of the last eight Munster Senior Cup titles.

The remaining quarter-final clash is an all-Cork affair which will see UCC host Highfield on Friday night.

The semi-finals and final of this year’s Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Challenge Cup will take place on the first two weekends of December.