Guinness Pro14 Dream Team 2019/2020 is revealed

THE Guinness PRO14 Dream Team and the Next-Gen Star of the Season for 2019/2020 were confirmed today.

Media from across all five countries including former players and coaches voted for the Guinness PRO14 Dream Team 2019/20.

Players needed to appear a minimum of 8 times during the current campaign.

Guinness Pro14 semi-finalists Munster Rugby did not have any players included in the 2019/2020 Dream Team.

In total, seven teams are represented in the Dream Team selection with Edinburgh leading the way with six selections, finalists Leinster have three, their opponents Ulster have two players in the team with Dragons, Toyota Cheetahs, Benetton Rugby and Cardiff Blues all earning one spot each.

Dream Team 2019/20:

1 Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh)

2 Joseph Dweba (Toyota Cheetahs)

3 Leon Brown (Dragons)

4 Scott Fardy (Leinster)

5 Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh)

6 Max Deegan (Leinster)

7 Will Connors (Leinster)

8 Bill Mata (Edinburgh)

9 John Cooney (Ulster)

10 Jaco van der Walt (Edinburgh)

11 Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh)

12 Stuart McCloskey (Ulster)

13 Rey Lee-Lo (Cardiff Blues)

14 Monty Ioane (Benetton Rugby)

15 Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby)

Meanwhile, Leinster back-rower Caelan Doris has scooped the Next-Gen Star of the Season. Twenty two-year-old Doris played 10 times in the Guinness PRO14 this season, scoring one try and winning two Player of the Match awards.