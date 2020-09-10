Sports stars come out to play for South Liberties Legends Golf Classic

THE annual South Liberties Legends Golf Classic will take place in Ballyneety Golf Club on Friday week, September 18.

Like many events, this hugely popular fundraiser for South Liberties GAA Club was postponed due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

However, the popular event, which was first held in 2015, has been rescheduled and, once again, the cream of Irish sporting legends will “tee it up” with the friends and supporters of the famed Limerick GAA club.

Previous editions of the legends classic have featured sporting Icons like former Rep of Ireland soccer international Niall Quinn, former Munster, Ireland and Lions rugby captain Paul O'Connell, Kilkenny hurling legend Henry Shefflin, Classic winning jockey and now leading racehorse trainer Johnny Murtagh, Marty Morrissey, Joe Canning, Tomas O'Se, AP McCoy, Eamon Grimes, Micheál O’Muircheartaigh, Nicky English, JP McManus and many, many more.

This year the organising committee are confident that the list of legends will be unprecedented for an Irish golf classic.

There are still a limited number of tee times left on the timesheet. Each team of three is guaranteed to play with a sporting legend as the fourth player on their team.

The cost for a team of three is €300 and this year the club will cater for individual entries @ €100.

The Legends Classic 2020 will strictly observe all Covid-19 guidelines and will not have an evening show. The event will end at 8pm. For further information contact John Leamy on 086 8120876.

Co-designed by 2014 Ryder Cup Vice-Captain, Des Smyth and Irish Amateur International, Declan Branigan, the Ballyneety Golf Club course opened for play in 1994.