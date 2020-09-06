Dromin-Athlacca preserve Limerick Premier IHC status with victory over Bruree

FREE-SCORING Dromin-Athlacca have maintained their Limerick premier intermediate hurling championship status for next season thanks to a 2-25 to 1-19 relegation play-off win over neighbours Bruree at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Sunday afternoon.

Dromin-Athlacca outscored their local rivals 0-16 to 0-7 in the second half after the sides were tied 2-9 to 1-12 at half-time.

The winners looked to have taken a decisive grip on the relegation play-off when leading by seven points, 2-8 to 0-7 after 19 minutes.

Dromin-Athlacca's first half goals were scored by David Breen just before the water break and from a fine finish from top scorer David Reidy in the 19th minute.

However, resolute Bruree ralled to be level by half-time, helped with a goal from James Vincent O'Brien in added time, adding to five poined frees from Ronan O'Halloran.

Indeed, Bruree were two points to the good eight minutes into the second half, 1-16 to 2-11 as Kieran O'Dea, the lively Sam Cronnolly and O'Halloran pointed.

The see-saw nature of the game continued however when Dromin-Athlacca midfielder James Kelleher landed four excellent long range points from play to bring his tally for the hour to five.

Mark Fitzpatrick, Sean O'Leary, with two, and James Linehan also added further points as Dromin-Athlacca eased clear in the final quarter to consign Bruree to intermediate ranks for next 2021.

