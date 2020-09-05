Newcastle West reach Limerick IHC semi-finals as Blackrock claim County Cup

NEWCASTLE West booked their place in the Nick Grene Sportsgrounds county intermediate hurling championship semi-finals after an exciting 3-15 to 1-17 victory over Pallasgreen in Kilbreedy on Saturday evening.

In the County Cup senior hurling competition, Blackrock secured the title with a 1-20 to 0-19 victory over Monaleen in Caherconlish.

Aided by a strong breeze in the opening half, Newcastle West led Pallas' 1-12 to 0-7 at half-time thanks to a Diarmuid Kelly goal in the opening five minutes.

Kelly went on to score an impressive 1-9 for the West Limerick side.

Pallasgreen responded with four points in a row after the interval before a John O'Donnell goal made it a one point game.

Moments later, the impressive Bryan Nix found the net to restore Newcastle West's lead to four.

With minutes to go, Pallasgreen's Kevin Barry drew the sides level but Nix grabbed his second goal of the game to secure the win for Newcastle West.

Mike McMahon rounded off the scoring to give his side a well-deserved four point victory.

William Hurley's side await results from the three remaining quarter- finals between Na Piarsaigh and Hospital Herbertstown, Knockaderry and Feohanagh, and Croom and Kilmallock, all which take place on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in the County Cup decider, a strong final quarter display helped Blackrock overcome city rivals Monaleen by four points also on Saturday evening.

The sides had been level, 0-9 each, at half-time.

There was little between the sides entering the closing 10 minutes. However, a goal from Paudie Leahy, who had earlier helped himself to four second half points from play, proved crucial in the Rockies' success.

Andrew La Toucha Cosgrave scored 10 points for Monaleen, including eight from frees.