Mungret St Paul's edge past Glenroe to reach Limerick Premier IHC final

RESILIENT Mungret-St Paul's booked their place in the Limerick premier intermediate hurling championship after scoring an exciting 0-22 to 1-14 victory over Glenroe in Bruff on Saturday afternoon.

Mungret-St Paul's will now meet fellow city divisional side and last year's beaten finalists Kildimo-Pallaskenry in next weekend's premier intermediate decider.

Glenroe had their noses in front at half-time, leading their city opponents 1-9 to 0-9 at the break, with the only goal of the opening 30 minutes coming after 12 minutes courtesy of Brian O'Connell.

Mark O'Connell has also been in excellent form from placed balls for the South Limerick side.

Mungret St Paul's gained the upperhand in the second half, drawing level in the 38th minute of the contest with a Conor Hellewell point.

There was just a single point between the sides 0-18 to 1-14 with just six minutes remaining. However, points for Mungret-St Paul's from Conor Lenihan, Mike Mullins, with two, a Paul O'Brien free, helped the city side earn their place in the decider