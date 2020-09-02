Munster Rugby's JJ Hanrahan honoured with Guinness Pro14 award

FIVE clubs from the Guinness PRO14 are celebrating the achievements of their leading stars after the first lot of 2019/20 season awards were announced today, Wednesday.

This week, the statistic-based awards for top try scorer, best kicker, turnovers won, most minutes played and best tackler have been confirmed.

Next week, the Guinness Players’ Player of the Season, Guinness Coach of the Season, Guinness Dream Team and Next-Gen Star of the Season awards will all be announced.

Gilbert Golden Boot: JJ Hanrahan (Munster)

Munster’s JJ Hanrahan has been a crucial performer in his team’s path to the Guinness PRO14 Semi-Finals with his place-kicking coming to the fore.

Hanrahan’s accuracy off the tee was 90.91% as he converted 50 kicks from 55 attempts. The Munster out-half has scored 121 points in 14 appearances this season.

Other Award winners announced are:

Top Try-Scorer | Rhyno Smith (Toyota Cheetahs)

Big Red Cloud Turnover King | Josh MacLeod (Scarlets)

Ronseal Tackle Machine | Paul Boyle (Connacht)

Ironman Award | Matthew Screech (Dragons)