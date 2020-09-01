Munster's World Cup winner RG Snyman undergoes knee surgery

MUNSTER'S World Cup winning second row RG Snyman is set to undergo surgery for his knee injury this week.

Springbok Snyman sustained an ACL tear just seen minutes into his Munster debut against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium 10 days ago.

Snyman, who was a member of Rassie Erasmus' South African World Cup winning squad last autumn in Japan, is expected to be sidelined for between six and 12 months.

Meanwhile, the Munster squad are stepping up their preparations on Tuesday for Friday night's Guinness PRO14 semi-final against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium on Friday (7.35pm).

Munster report no new fresh injuries following their Guinness Pro14 interprovincial derby win over Connacht at the Aviva Stadium.

Prop Roman Salanoa has returned to full training with the squad following an abdominal injury.

Continuing to rehab: Joey Carbery (ankle), Dan Goggin (ankle), Dave Kilcoyne (ankle) and Jean Kleyn (neck).