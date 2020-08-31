Limerick GAA reveal fixtures for quarter finals in the club football championships
Newcastle West and Adare renew rivalries in the Limerick SFC quarter final
THERE is a break of two weeks before the knockout stages of the Limerick club football championships commence.
Limerick GAA fixture planners have confirmed that the senior, intermediate and junior A quarter finals will take place on September 18-20.
There are 12 ties with the junior line-up to be completed after three remaining group games.
Relegation issues are also at hand in the SFC and IFC.
FIXTURES
LIMERICK SFC QUARTER FINALS
Newcastle West v Adare on Saturday September 19 in Mick Neville Park at 4pm
Fr Caseys v Ballysteen on Saturday September 19 in Newcastle West at 4pm
Oola v Galbally on Saturday September 19 in Kilmallock at 2pm
Monaleen v Ballylanders on Saturday September 19 in Bruff at 2pm
LIMERICK IFC QUARTER FINALS
Glin v Mungret on Friday September 18 in Mick Neville Park at 8pm
St Senans v Kildimo-Pallaskenry on Saturday September 19 in Askeaton at 2pm
Claughaun v St Patricks on Sunday September 20 in Clarina at 2pm
Rathkeale v Gerald Griffins on Sunday September 20 in Askeaton at 2pm
LIMERICK SFC RELEGATION PLAY-OFF
Dromcollogher-Broadford v Na Piarsaigh on September 18/25 in Kilbreedy at 8pm
LIMERICK SFC RELEGATION FINAL
Galtee Gaels v Dromcollogher-Broadford or Na Piarsaigh on September 27 or October 3 in Kilmallock at 1pm
LIMERICK IFC RELEGATION PLAY-OFFS
Bruff v Monaleen on September 13/20 in Caherconlish at 12noon
Mountcollins v Pallasgreen on September 20 in Croagh at 12noon
