Limerick GAA reveal fixtures for quarter finals in the club football championships

THERE is a break of two weeks before the knockout stages of the Limerick club football championships commence.

Limerick GAA fixture planners have confirmed that the senior, intermediate and junior A quarter finals will take place on September 18-20.

There are 12 ties with the junior line-up to be completed after three remaining group games.

Relegation issues are also at hand in the SFC and IFC.

FIXTURES

LIMERICK SFC QUARTER FINALS

Newcastle West v Adare on Saturday September 19 in Mick Neville Park at 4pm

Fr Caseys v Ballysteen on Saturday September 19 in Newcastle West at 4pm

Oola v Galbally on Saturday September 19 in Kilmallock at 2pm

Monaleen v Ballylanders on Saturday September 19 in Bruff at 2pm

LIMERICK IFC QUARTER FINALS

Glin v Mungret on Friday September 18 in Mick Neville Park at 8pm

St Senans v Kildimo-Pallaskenry on Saturday September 19 in Askeaton at 2pm

Claughaun v St Patricks on Sunday September 20 in Clarina at 2pm

Rathkeale v Gerald Griffins on Sunday September 20 in Askeaton at 2pm

LIMERICK SFC RELEGATION PLAY-OFF

Dromcollogher-Broadford v Na Piarsaigh on September 18/25 in Kilbreedy at 8pm

LIMERICK SFC RELEGATION FINAL

Galtee Gaels v Dromcollogher-Broadford or Na Piarsaigh on September 27 or October 3 in Kilmallock at 1pm

LIMERICK IFC RELEGATION PLAY-OFFS

Bruff v Monaleen on September 13/20 in Caherconlish at 12noon

Mountcollins v Pallasgreen on September 20 in Croagh at 12noon