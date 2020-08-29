Injured Munster out-half RG Snyman aims to 'come back a better player'

INJURED Munster second-row RG Snyman looking to come back a 'better player' after suffering an ACL tear in the province's Guinness Pro14 clash with Leinster a week ago.

South African World Cup winner Snyman looks set to be sidelined for between six and 12 months after suffering the knee injury just seven minutes into his debut for the province,

Snyman is to meet with the specialist next to discuss surgery and management of his knee.

Writing on his Instagram account, Snyman said his aim now was to come back from his injury a better player. He also wished his team mates the best of luck in their upcoming fixtures.

Snyman wrote: "Rugby is full of highs and lows and this last week I have unfortunately experienced the lows of the game with an ACL tear in my knee.

"So disappointed that I won’t get to play for the next while and that my debut for Munster was cut short, but at the end of the day it is part of the game we play so I will accept it and do everything possible to make sure I come back from this a better player.

Thanks for everyone’s messages and especially thanks to @munsterrugby for supporting me and looking after me with such "great care!

"Good luck to the boys for the upcoming games I will be your biggest supporter until I can join you again."