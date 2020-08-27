Thursday night's Limerick Junior Premier League Soccer Round-Up

Pike Rovers 2 Ballynanty Rovers 3

BALLYNANTY Rvs sit on top of the Premier League following a thrilling encounter in the Pike Field that saw the Blues snatch an unlikely 3-2 win with virtually the last kick of the game.

Balla had the perfect start to proceedings when Conor Ellis outpaced the Pike defence and kept his cool to slot past Gary Neville for an early opener.

The visitors joy turned to despair when the priceless Ellis hobbled out of the tie with an ankle injury minutes later.

As expected Pike fought their way into the tie but were guilty of missing gilt edged chances before Colin Daly equalised with a well struck free kick.

After the break Pike continued to press but Balla looked dangerous on the break and they regained the lead with a superb solo effort by Derek Daly, with a right footed effort!

Balla had barely time to savour the goal when Pike were back on level terms. Former striker Kieran Hanlon heading in a looping effort from ten yards.

When defender Jake Dillon picked up a second yellow Balla faced a torrid final few minutes.

However, the Balla faithful calling for the full time whistle were relieved the Referee paid no heed as the last action of the game saw Aaron Nunan get between two defenders to poke the ball home to give Balla the spoils.

It was a memorable win for the visitors whose young central defenders Jake Dillon and Adam Costello were superb. They wanted the win more than Pike and got their reward.

Pike manager Robbie Williams will be aware that some of his players looked off the pace. They showed no urgency to get the ball forward, their pedestrian pace allowing Balla time to ensure they had cover in the vital areas. The same could not be said of Jason Hughes at the heart of the Balla midfield who led by example throughout.

Pike Rovers: Gary Neville; Wayne O'Donovan; Eddie O'Donovan; Robbie Williams; Conor Kavanagh; Colin Daly; Danny O'Neill; Steve McGann; Shane Walsh; Evan Patterson; Paddy O'Malley. Subs: Kieran Hanlon; Colm Walsh O'Loughlin; Eoin Hanrahan; Oisin Kelly

Ballynanty Rovers: Stephen McNamara; Michael Guerin; Liam Brock; Jake Dillon; Adam Costello; Thomas Byrnes; Jason Hughes; Ger Barry; Conor Ellis; Adrian Power; David Donnan. Subs: Aaron Nunan, Derek Daly; Dan Lucey; Rian O'Connell

Regional Utd 1 Fairview Rgs 1

FAI Junior Cup finalists Fairview Rgs were brought back to earth tonight when they had to settle for a share of the spoils against a dogged Regional XI in Dooradoyle.

Scoreless at the break, Robbie Kelleher gave Fairview Rgs the lead but with five minutes remaining Kieran O'Connell levelled the tie from a spot kick.

Regional Utd: Kevin Walsh; Tom Frawley; Killian Kingston; Andrew Cowpar; David Cowpar; Ross Fitzgerald; Donal O'Connell; Kieran O'Connell; Shane Dillon; Jack Arra; Ewan O'Brien. Subs: Jack O'Donovan; Pat McDonagh; Declan Considine

Fairview Rgs: Aaron Savage; Liam Byrnes; AJ O'Connor; Darragh Hughes; Alan Murphy; James Fitzgerald; Jeffery Judge; Adam Frahill; Eddie Byrnes; Eoin Duff; Jason Lipper. Subs: Robbie Kelleher; Steven Bradley; Shane Costello; Conor Keane

Aisling Annacotty 9 Kilmallock 3

AISLING Annacotty continued on their merry way with a high scoring win over Kilmallock in Annacotty.

The Munster Champions welcomed Adam Foley back to the club and he marked his return with a double. Aaron Murphy claimed a hat trick, Shane Clarke (2) while Killian Moloney and an own goal made up the winners tally.

Paul Doona, Jason Heffernan and Tommy Heffernan scored for a Kilmallock side struggling to find their form in the opening games.

Aisling Annacotty: Brian O'Connor; Kennedy N'dip; Killian Moloney; Tom Clarke; Nathan O'Callaghan; Brendan O'Dwyer; Shane Tracey; Dylan Sheehan; Aaron Murphy; Shane Stack; Shane Clarke. Subs: Adam Foley; Graham Burke; Ronan O'Dwyer; Brian Butler; Cian Lynch

Kilmallock: Sean Hamm; Declan Hayes; Tommy Heffernan; Anthony Punch; Paul Doona; John Heffernan; Eoin Burchill; Mark Burchill; Jack McGuire; Jason Heffernan; Colm O'Neill. Subs: Mark Heffernan; Sean Palmer; Paul Moloney; Paudie Sheedy

Geraldines 2 Coonagh Utd 3

An exciting game in Garryowen saw Coonagh pip the home side to take the points. After a horrid start Coonagh have responded well and when Will Brick put them ahead it looked like they would carry on. However goals from Trevor Daly and Shane Byrne had Geraldines 2-1 ahead by the break.

After the break Dines conceded a penalty and Martin Deady equalised.

Twenty five minutes from time Barry Harnett put Coonagh in front and the former Dines player haunted his old mates even further when he took over the duties of Jose Zaquieu after the goalkeeper saw red, and his first action was to save the resulting spot kick.

Geraldines: Evan Moloney; Paul Fitzgerald; Shane Cox; Thomas O'Grady; Bobby Tier; Christy O'Neill; Dean McNamara; Evan O'Neill; Trevor Daly; Eddie Lee; Karl Turner. Subs: Shane Byrne; Ousman Darboe; Morgan Clancy; Will O'Neill

Coonagh Utd: Jose Zaquieu; Mark Gallagher; Martin Deady; Luke Doherty; Frank Harnett; Niall Earls; Gordon McKevitt; Darren Martin; Brion Moriarty; Barry Harnett; William Brick. Subs: Joey Sheehan; Domhnall Organ; Ger Myles, Ian Considine, Eoghan O’Neill.

Janesboro 3 Nenagh AFC 1

AFTER their exciting 4-4 draw on Sunday, Janesboro recorded a superb win defeating Nenagh 3-1 at Pearse Stadium. Goals from Dermot Hughes, David Hannon and Adam Costello proved enough to seal the points. Bryan McGee scored for Nenagh.

Janesboro: David Considine; Samuel Ogundare; Aaron Fitzgerald; Sean O'Dwyer; Frank Herr; Donie Curtin; Conor Madden; David Hannon; Dermot Hughes; Niall McNamara; Adam Costello, Subs: Thomas Lyons. Ben O'Shaughnessy; Jack Moroney; Conor Laffan

Nenagh AFC: Joe Keys; Daniel Ryan; Saeed Ryan; Steve Daly; Jack Sanders; Eoin Coffey; Bryan McGee; Diarmuid Fitzpatrick; Nathan Kelly; Alan Sheehan; Dan Butler. Subs: Adam Ryan; Colm Hayden; Kieran O'Brien; Matt Spain; Jordan O'Gorman.