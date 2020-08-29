Limerick GAA notes - latest news from 21 different clubs

THIS week's Limerick Leader GAA notes features the latest news from 21 different clubs across the county.

AHANE

COVID-19: Ahane GAA Club wishes to announce a complete return to adult training activities from Monday August 24 having completed the self - imposed cessation of Male adult activity for 14 days. Ahane GAA Club has had one positive case reported to the club.

The club had already put safety measures in place to protect our players and members which far exceeded the compliance advice of the HSE prior to this confirmation. We ask that all our players and members continue to remain vigilant and to continue to adhere to HSE Covid-19 guidelines.

GOLF CLASSIC: Huge well done and thank you to all the teams who participated in the first part of our Golf Classic in Castletroy Golf Club on Friday. Due to Storm Ellen our Golf Classic had to be split into two afternoons rather than completing it in the one day like years previous.

However, it was a very enjoyable afternoon of golf and the weather cleared up which made it even more enjoyable. You can see the photos of our main sponsors and golf classic sponsors on our Facebook page. We are looking forward to seeing all the teams who are participating in day two of our Golf Classic on Friday September 4 in Castletroy Golf Club.

U8 HURLING: Our wonderful group of U8 hurlers had their first competitive blitz of the year against Doon last Friday evening in Mackey Park. Ahane fielded three teams and had three competitive matches with great skills on show.

Many thanks to the Doon players and management for the sporting and competitive matches. Thanks also to to our mentors, first aid, Covid supervisors, car park attendants and most importantly to the players and their parents. You can find all the photos on the Bord Na nOg Facebook page.

U10 HURLING: Ahane U10s hurlers had their first competitive blitz of the year against Bruff in a very busy evening at a sunny Mackey Park! Ahane fielded two teams Ahane Green and Ahane Gold. Many thanks to the Bruff players and management. Thanks also to to our mentors, first aid, Covid supervisors, car park attendants and to the players and their parents.

U16 HURLING: Congratulations to our U16 hurlers who tonight came out victors in their match against South Liberties/Crecora Manister in the Mr Binman u16 Hurling Championship 2D. Well done to the players and management and many thanks to our Covid supervisors, first aid, the referee and the opposition for a competitive game of hurling.

JERSEYS: Bord na nÓg would like to thank Ollie Moran of Ollie Moran Financial Services who has kitted out our U14 and U16 players with new jerseys. Photos of Ollie presenting the jerseys to some of the U14 and U16 Bord Na nOg players can be found on the Bord Na nOg Facebook page.

FIXTURES: Minor Hurling: Ahane v Garryspillane Wednesday August 26 at 6.30pm in Garryspillane Junior A Football: Ahane v Crecora-Manister Thursday August 27 at 7pm in Cappamore and Ahane v Dromcollogher Broadford Sunday August 30 at 6.30pm in Ballingarry. U14 Football: Ahane v Adare Wednesday August 26 at 7pm in Mackey Park Ahane.

BALLYBROWN

GAMES: Our teams continue to be busy on the field. Great wins for our Minor & Junior A Football and the Junior B's came away with a draw in Mungret. Only the Junior A footballers out next weekend - as matches continue to be behind closed doors watch social media for updates.

GOOD LUCK: As our younger members head back to school this week we wish them luck - its been a long and difficult six months but they have been fantastic in their patience. Stay Safe and continue to follow guidelines.

WELL DONE: Congratulations to all the best to all the children in Ballybrown NS who received their First Holy Communion this weekend. Not the day you had originally planned but a day to enjoy non the less. We were delighted to be able to facilate a live stream of all 3 masses - Many thanks to Michael and Declan for their work.

LOTTO: There was No winner of the Lotto Jackpot last week. Numbers were 8, 26, 30, 31, B15. Don't forget to buy your tickets from Hayes Shop, Centra Clarina, Quinns De Bucket Bar and Restaurant. Local seller's go door to door if you would like anyone to call contact the Ballybrown GAA Club Facebook page or any club committee member.

BALLYSTEEN

SENIOR FOOTBALL: In the Limerick Senior Football Championship it finished Ballysteen 2-9 Drom-Broadford 1-12. At halftime we held a four point lead, 1-7 to 0-6. As we approached the final quarter, we held a seven point advantage (2-9 to 0-8).

Disappointment no doubt, following a superb first 50 minutes of football from our lads. However, all is not lost as our faith is in our own hands and a positive result against Newcastle West next weekend will see us qualify to the knockout stages.

Team: C. Ranahan; B. Casey, K. McMahon, J. Daly; C. Ferris, P. Moran, A. McGrath; J. O'Meara, J. O'Sullivan; J. O'Shaughnessy, D. Ranahan, S. Hallinan; M. Ranahan, D. Neville, S. Gallagher. Subs Used: D. Guerin, W. O'Meara, M. O'Meara

FIXTURE: Round 3: Ballysteen v Newcastle West on Saturday August 29 in The Bog Garden at 6pm.

JUNIOR B FOOTBALL: We renewed rivalries with Knockaderry last week in our first Junior B Championship match of 2020 after being defeated in the West Final replay by our opponents last year. Knockaderry made the brighter start and showed more match sharpness throughout the game to run out eight points winners in the end on a 2-7 to 0-5 scoreline.

However, we saw some great performances from Dan Fitz in goals, Sam Duggan in the forwards and were unlucky not to add to our total throughout the 60 minutes. Thanks to all who togged out and donned the green and gold.

Team: D. Fitz, C. Daly, C. Enright, E Condon, R Somers, R Whelan, P Doyle, D Guerin, P Vaughan, P Shaughnessy, D Ryan, P Neville, A Ryan, M Somers, S Duggan. Subs C O'Connell, K. O'Donoghue, C Rushe, G O'Donnell, C Anglim, M Griffin, B McMahon, K Barry, J Duggan, B Neville, D Holland, J. Moran.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: There is still time to enter for the 7 remaining draws left for the year. The Club Limerick Draw is vital to the financial well-being of the County along with being a platform to support Clubs. 50% of all memberships go back directly to the Club. Contact Alan Kehoe (0871237562) or John Anglim (0862362642) for more information if you want to sign up directly.

BLACKROCK

LOTTO: There was no winner of the lotto held on Wednesday August 19. The numbers drawn were 2, 16, 19, 25. The €40 lucky dip went to Fergal Fahy, Galway, Promotor Donie O’Sullivan. The €20 lucky dips went to Flanagan boys, High Bridge Promotor Brendan O’Brien, Ned and Breda Sheehy, Glenroe, Promotor Dave and Brid Sheehy, Shane Roche, Kildimo Promotor Brendan O’Brien, Ben Murphy Snr, Promotor Brendan O’Brien.

The lotto on Wednesday August 26 will be for a jackpot of €12,500 in the Sportsfield Pavillion.

JUNIOR B HURLING: The Junior B hurlers continued on their winning ways by beating Camogue Rovers on Saturday last, on a score line of 1-15 to 1-10. After 3 rounds of the South Championship it is three wins from three.

The team were James McGrath, Jordan Slattery, Vinny Herbert, Don Flaherty, Sean O’Sullivan, Mike Roche, Callan Ensor, Simon Hennessy, Sheamie Ryan, Dave Flaherty, Dave Healy, Aidan Gilligan, James O’Doherty, Barry O’Shaughnessy, Ben Soundy. Subs Mikey Duggan, Dave Carroll, Darryl Crotty, Seanie Palmer, Alan Quane, James Quinn, Tommy Lee. We play Knockainy next.

CAMOGIE: The Blackrock Effin camogie teams had a fine win this week for the minors winning the shield final beating Mungret St Pauls 9-8 to 2-8. Well done. The juniors were unfortunately beaten by Adare 2-5 to 0-15.

BORD NA NOG: The Blackrock Bord na nOg also had mixed fortunes, the U12’s had a good win but the U16’s were beaten in the rain in Athlacca.

WELL DONE: Congratulations to Daithi Heffernan winning with UCC in the Cork Senior Championship v Imokilly.

CAPPAMORE

COVID-19: Cappamore GAA Club are delighted to announce the conformation of a nehative test result in the suspected case of Covid-19. Cappamore Gaa club would like to thank all of our members and other clubs effected for their understanding, patience and co-operation.

Following the precautionary measures taken by the club We can now resume full club activities. All members are encouraged to continue to adhere to HSE Covid -19 Guidlines.

MINOR HURLIG: Minor hurling championship Cappamore 3-19 Murroe Boher 1-9. Played in our new field friday evening, Cappamore were slow starting off 4-1 down with 10 mins gone , two pts from M Daly and S Duggan goal along with E Smith, L Fitz and L O Donnell scores had us ahead 1-8 to 1-5 at half time. Much improved second half scoring 2-11 total from play 3-13 with eight different scorers which included pts from U Hogan and PJ Hogan and S Lynch while the backs only conceded 2pts from play.

Team: Sean Hayes, Paudie Ryan, Tadgh Ryan, Matt O’Malley, Paddy McMahon, Sean Whelan,1pt Gearoid Mulcahy, Pj Hogan 2pt, Ultan Hogan 1pt, Eoin Smith 1pt, Liam O’Donnell 7pt, Mikey Daly 2pt, Ciaran Kennedy, Shane Duggan 2.1, Mike Fitzgibbon 1-3. Subs Sean Lynch 1pt, Arron Roulston, Mike Gleeson, Adam Meehan, Josh O’Connor.

U12 HURLING: Cois laoi Gaels 1-3 Cappamore 6-6. We travelled to Martinstown to take on Cois Lois Gaels Sunday morning. We were slow to start and found ourselves a goal and a point behind early on. James Ryan hit back with a well taken goal just before the water break.

Scott O'Connor managed to force the ball over the line following a goal mouth scramble. We were fast off the mark in the second half with 2 points from Tommy Dillon and goal from Cathal Fitzgibbon following good work by Dylan Mcgahan and Declan Ryan. Harry Gleeson then got in on the act with well taken goals either side of a James Ryan point. Cois Laoi Gaels then hit back with 2 points after the water break but we responded quickly with a another goal from Cathal Fitzgibbon following a good play by Daniel Lynch. We finished the game strongly with further points from James Ryan and Cathal Fitzgibbon to round off a good overall performance.

Team: Joe Bourke, Daniel Lynch, Jack Carr, Paudie Ryan, Ross Ryan, Tommy Hartnett, Ogie ryan, Declan Ryan, Tommy Dillon (0-2), Martin Ryan, James Ryan (1-3), Harry Gleeson (2-0) Dylan Mcgahan, Cathal Fitzgibbon (2-1), Scott O'Connor (1-0).

CAMOGIE: In the Intermediate Camogie Championship Cappamore 1-8 Murroe Boher 0-8. This was the first competitive match back for Cappamore after a long lay off. We played against the wind in the first half so every score was hard fought. Molly Hammersley opened the scoring with a good point from play. Elaine Berkery then added two point,one from a placed ball. Cappamore were well on top at this stage. We had a two further points from Molly Hammersley to leave the half time score Cappamore 0-5 to Murroe Boher 0-1.

In the second half Muireann Creamer opened the scoring with a great goal following a fine run from the middle of the field. Murroe Boher started to fight back after Cappamore were reduced to 14 players but our back fought hard and we had some great clearances from Katie Hayes, Laura Fennelly and Aimee O'Brien. After the final water break we had another point, followed by two points from Murroe Boher. Molly Hammersley finished the game as she started with our final point. Overall it was a great game team performance and we are delighted to get our championship off to a winning start.

Team: Claire Keating, Katie Hayes, Aislinn O'Malley, Fiona Holmes, Lisa English, Laura Fennelly, Aimee O'Brien, Elaine Berkery (0-2) Marie Berkery, Lisa Leonard, Muireann Creamer (1-0) Emily Jane Hayes, Molly Hammersley (0-6), Orla Linergan, Anna Ryan,Siobhan Berkery, Brid Berkery, Sophie Roche, Amy Leonard, Orlagh Hogan, Aislings Kennedy, Emily Sheehy, Sarah Laffen, Roisin O'Connell.

JUNIOR A FOOTBALL: In the Woodlands House County Junior A Football Championship Group 2,Round 2 Cappamore 1-4 , Ballybrown 2-8.

LOTTO: Draw held on August 18. Numbers drawn: 9,12, 25, 27. Lucky dip winners: Bernard Ryan, Dromsally; Clodagh O’Carroll, c/o Christy Cronin; Liam O’Donnell, c/o Daniel; Grace Coleman, Ballycushown; Patricia Daly; Mattie McKeogh, c/o RJ Hammersley; Ester McKenna, c/o Tony Foley; Fr Brendan Duggan, c/o Matthew O’Malley; Mary Fogarty, Elaine O’Brien; James Lundon, c/o Matthew O’Malley.

FIXTURES: Mr Binman U14 Football Division 2B Championship Round 2, Wednesday August, 26 St Kierans v Cappamore,7:00pm,in St Kierans. U16 camogie championship away to Granagh Ballingarry on Thursday August 27 at 6:30pm County Minor A Football Championship Group 2, Round 1, Friday August, 28 Cappamore V St Kieran's 7:00pm in Cappamore. Woodlands Hse Hot County Junior A Football Championship Group 2 Round 3, Saturday August, 29, Cappagh v Cappamore, 6:00pm in Childers Rd. Mr. Binman U16 Hurling Championship 1B Round 3, Monday August, 31 Doon v Cappamore, 7:00pm in Doon.

CAHERLINE

LOTTO: No winner, numbers drawn were 4, 6, 17 & 22. Lucky dip winners were Fr. Currivan, Bríd Hickey, Ger O'Connell, Seán McCarthy, and Aoife & Rachel.

Next weeks jackpot will be €5,500 and the draw will be held on Friday night via Facebook Live from the Caherline Gaa clubhouse from 9:30pm. As always, we appreciate everyone's support.

JUNIOR A HURLING: Our Juniors travelled back to Patrickswell last Sunday morning for a challenge match - missing a few regulars, it was still great to see 20+ players togged off. First half, we hit a few wides early on, but got into our groove entering the second quarter, 0-9 to 0-5 up at the water break and 0-12 to 0-7 up at half time.

Patrickswell blitzed us at the start of the second half, scoring 7 unanswered points to lead us by a point with only 4 mins gone. Leading in to the second water break, we hit a few bad wides, but were up by one, 0-16 to 0-15. Patrickswell won the last quarter, outscoring us 1-6 to 0-3, their goal coming in the 28th min, to take the win 1-21 to 0-19. Good run out though, 21 players getting a run, ahead of Championship 2020's return on September 6 against Doon.

Team - C Hickey (M Moloney, HT), S Whelan ( E Balfry, 59'), Da Murnane, D McNamara (J Heelan, 43'), N Tierney, G Murphy (0-1, 1f), A Nelligan, A Power (0-2), E Nelligan, Js Enright (0-2), B Hourigan (0-6), Jk Enright (0-1) (Di Murnane, HT), K Wixted (0-6, 5f)), P Tiernan (S Kenny, 46'), J Kennedy (0-1) (B Kennedy, HT). Subs: J Ryan, P Ryan.

MINOR HURLING: This was a game that, for long periods, looked a bridge too far for us, but in the end, our lads came within a few scores of sneaking it. Knockaderry dominated the first half, playing a standard of hurling that wouldn't look out of place a few divisions above us.

At half time, they led 1-15 to 0-05 and we knew it would take a huge effort to pull this back. But serious credit due to our lads, they never let the heads drop and within 2 mins of the second half, Jack McElligott had rattled the net. That seemed to spur Knockaderry on though and they rattled our net twice within 60 seconds, to see them ahead 3-17 to 1-06. At the water break, with 14 left to play, they had a 16 point lead, but our lads really played out of their skin in the last quarter, out-scoring Knockaderry 3-6 to 0-3 (2 more goals from Jack & 1 from Jake Kennedy). At the final whistle, Knockaderry had a 4 point win, 3-22 to 4-15. For a number of our players, that was their last game at minor level. All at the club would like to thank them for their commitment to Caherline GAA over the years and we wish them well in the adult grades.

Team - H Murnane, N Connaughton, C McGrath, S O'Dwyer, S McAnulty, Di Murnane, P O'Dea, J Kennedy (1-8, 6f, 1 ‘65), J Carroll (0-2), K O'Dea, M O'Connor, C Martin (0-4, 1f), C Enright, J McElligott (3-0), A McNamara. Subs: S McGrath, P Ryan (0-1, 1f).

U14 HURLING: Our U14's did themselves proud against a strong Ballybricken Fedamore side last Wednesday evening in Caherelly. The scoreline is a bit unfair to them, given the effort they all put in, but the key now is to train well ahead of our next outing at home to Knockainey on August 26. Final score, Caherline 1- 4 Ballybricken Fedamore 3-8.

Team: T Carroll, C O'Connor, T Spencer, C Partridge, M Boland, S McElligott (0-1, 1f), A Murnane, R Hehir, R Moloney, F Horgan, J Boland (0-2, 2f), C Casey (0-1), P McCarthy, J Gavin, E Martin. Subs: S Tiernan, O Heelan, J Kiely (1-0).

U12 HURLING: Good game of hurling back in Patrickswell last Thursday evening, in wet and windy conditions. We played 9 a-side due to low numbers on the opposition side, plenty of room for the lads to roam as a result. Well played lads, final score Caherline 3-6 Patrickswell 2-9.

Panel: S O'Dwyer, O Heelan, S Casey, A Ryan, R Moloney, Jm Kiely, M Boland, E Martin (2-6), R Mannion, P Power, C O'Dwyer (1-0), M Koyce, C Tiernan, M Hourigan, C Ryan.

U10 HURLING: Our U10's travelled back to Cappamore last Friday evening for the first round of this year's competition. Panel - Noel, William, Aaron, Richie, Philip, Oisin, Emmet, Daire, Rhys M, Rhys L, Danny, Emily, Ava, Niamh & Lily.

FIXTURES: Slightly quieter week this week - on Saturday morning next, our U8's host Pallasgreen, throw-in at 10:30am. Then on Monday August 31, out U16's travel to Knocklong to play Garryspillane, throw-in there at 7pm.

CRECORA-MANISTER

JUNIOR FOOTBALL: Hard luck to the junior footballers who lost out narrowly to Kilteely-Dromkeen in the first round of the junior A championship last weekend on a 1-10 to 0-11 score line. The footballers are out again this Thursday August 27 in a must win game against Ahane in round two in Cappamore at 7pm. The last round of the group is on next Wednesday September 2 against Dromcollogher-Broadford in Rathkeale at 7pm.

JUNIOR B HURLING: The junior Bs are down to play Kildimo-Pallaskenry Wednesday August 26 with venue and time TBC. A win would see us qualify for a city semi final. Best of luck to all involved.

MINOR HURLING: Hard luck to the minor hurlers who lost out to Bruff in the first round of the minor championship last Friday on a 4-18 to 0-16 score line. Focus now switches to football as they take on Claughaun on Friday August 28 in Claughaun in 7pm.

U16: The U16 hurlers lost out to Ahane last week in the division 2D championship.

CLAUGHAUN

INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL: Our intermediate footballers face Rathkeale this Sunday August 30 in Adare. Due to new government guidelines supporters are unfortunately unable to attend either game. The club wish our footballers the best of luck.

JUNIOR HURLING: After recent championship victories over Drom-Broadford, Staker Wallace and Ahane, our junior hurlers are currently top of their group. They look forward to the final two group games against Monagea and Crecora/Manister in September.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: With many clubs facing a substantial loss in income due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Club Limerick Draw has become much more important as a means of coping with the increasing costs of running a club both on and off the field. We would ask that all those with an interest in Claughaun consider subscribing to the draw.

SPLIT THE BUCKET: Our last Split the Bucket was won by Brendan Ryan, who took home an impressive €535. The next draw will take place this Saturday August 29. All support would be greatly appreciated.

CAMOGUE ROVERS

JUNIOR B HURLING: The South Junior B hurling Championship R3. Blackrock had the wind in the first half and had 4 points on the board before Rovers put the first points on the board from Anthony Neylon. Blackrock put another 5 points on the Board before Anthony Punch raised the green flag with a well taken goal from play. Blackrock scored the next point from a free before Crotty and Anthony Punch tagged on 2 more points to leave it 0-10 to 1-3 at half time. Blackrock started the second half as they started the first and scored the first 3 points before Crotty put over our first point from play followed by a free from Anthony Neylon and another point from play by Anthony Neylon. Blackrock came back with a goal and Anthony Punch replied with 2 points from play. Blackrock replied with 3 more points from play. Evan Mulcahy scored our next point from play followed by a free from Michael O’Donnell. Final Score on a wet and windy day from Kilfinane was Blackrock 1-15 Rovers 1-11. Team: Tom Leahy, Stephen O'Connell, Steve Lyons, Anthony Dawson, Simon Daly, Michael O'Donnell, Patsy Punch, Anthony Neylon, Danny Glendon, Daniel Clifford, Peadar McCarthy, Evan Mulcahy, Anthony Punch, Chris Norris, Christopher Crotty. Subs: David Dooley for Anthony Dawson. Scorers: Anthony Punch 1-4, Anthony Neylon 0-3 (2frees), Christopher Crotty 0-2, Michael O’Donnell (0-1, 1free), Evan Mulcahy 0-1.

CROOM

JUNIOR A FOOTBALL: We were meant to play South Liberties in Rd 2 last Sunday but they were unable to field a team at the last minute so we played an internal training match instead. The final group game v Castlemahon will determine who progresses to the county quarter final.

INTERMEDIATE HURLING: We play Kilmallock in the county quarter final on Sunday September 6 at 6pm in Bruff.

MINORS: Our Minor hurlers finished their campaign against Dromin Athlacca Banogue last Friday in Croom. Despite missing a few players, every player gave a big effort. This year was about entering the team and competing as best we could. We will be looking forward to next year with some new younger players coming through and we hope to start pre-season training early and prepare well to improve and develop our young players. Thanks to this year's management of Richie O'Kelly, Aidan Morrissey, and Ryan O'Shea. Our Minor footballers begin their campaign this Friday August 28 away v Adare at 7pm.

U16: Last week's hurling match v Pallasgreen was postponed just before throw in due to bad weather. Our U16 hurlers are out next Monday August 31 v Ballybricken Bohermore Fedamore at 7pm in Caherelly. Training on Thursday August 27 6.30pm.

U14: Our U14s played Na Piarsaigh at home last Sunday morning. This very young team put up a very brave fight and it was 0-5 each at half time. The second half was much tougher as Na Piarsaigh increased the intensity but our young players put in a great effort but unfortunately were beaten on a final score of 1-5 to 2-12. Training this Wednesday August 26 at 6.30pm and Sunday August 30 at 10.30am.

U12: Last Thursdays hurling match v Ahane was postponed. Our U12 footballers play away v South Liberties this Thursday August 27 at 6.45pm. Training this Sunday morning August 30 at 10.30am.

U10:Our U10 footballers play away v Knockainey this Friday August 28 at 6.45pm.

U8: Our U8s football match v Castletown Ballyagran last week was postponed. Our U8 hurlers play away v Knockainey this Saturday at 10.30am.

U6: Our U6 Nursery continues their training and fun functional movement skills and activities on the 4G training area this Saturday 11-12noon. All kids are welcome.

LOTTO: Numbers drawn 2, 12, 17, 28. No jackpot winners.Lucky dips Sean Kiely c/o Jed Carey, Kate Galvin Carrigeen, Thomas Kiely Croom .Martyn Lawlor c/o M Cahill, Padraig Carroll Croom. Next draw is on in the Clubhouse with a jackpot of €6400. Thanks to all those who support our draw and other fund raising efforts.

DROMIN-ATHLACCA

FIXTURES: Premier Intermediate Relegation Final with neighbours Bruree is fixed for the weekend of September 6.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Next months Club Limerick Draw will take place on Saturday August 29. Joining this draw can be easily done either online at €10 per draw or directly through our club by contacting our coordinators Ann Breen of Athlacca, Michael Carmody of Rathcannon, Morgan Walsh of Athlacca and John Murphy of Dromin or by contacting any committee member.

FUND-RAISER: A ‘Cash for Clothes’ fundraiser has been organised for the club. This will take place on Saturday September 13 in our Clubhouse. Clothes that are clean and in good condition, along with paired shoesand runners, handbags and belts will be greatly appreciated. Donations of clothes will be accepted in Athlacca Clubhouse at any training session. Thanks to those who have donated so far.

LOTTO: Jackpot this week was €7,250. Numbers drawn were 1, 3, 19, 21. No winner. Lucky dip winners were Liam Barron €40, Willie Kelleher €20 and Phil Jimmy O’Donoghue €20. Congratulations to all winners. Payment for upcoming Club Lotto Draws can now be made online. €50 will enable you to join Club Lotto each week for 6 months. Email your numbers to mikeryanqsoutlook.ie. Next draw will be held in Athlacca Clubhouse Saturday August 30 for a €7,300 prize.

EAST BOARD

JUNIOR B FOOTBALL:Two rounds of the Junior B football have been played on August 18 and August 23. Ballybricken Bohermore lead the way on four points followed by Fedamore and Oola on three points Knockane with two points, Caherconlish and Kilteely-Dromkeen yet to get off mark. Round 3 and Round 4 takes place August 27 and August 30. All fixtures on the East Board social media accounts.

JUNIOR HURLING: Four rounds have been scheduled so far we just a couple of back games left to refixture. Pallasgreen lead the way on six points then followed by Fedamore, Caherline and Murroe-Boher with three rounds still left there is a lot hurling left yet to decide the top four. Round 5 takes place September 3 - fixtures are on the East board social media accounts.

EAST HURLING: East Intermediate semi finals take place September 1 at 6.45pm, Pallasgreen v Caherline in Cappamore and Ballybricken-Bohermore v Cappamore in Boher.

U21 HURLING: Congratulations to Doon on winning the U21 premier Hurling Championship on Wednesday August 19 defeating Patrickswell on the evening.

FEDAMORE

JUNIOR FOOTBALL: We played Oola in the first round of the junior championship on Tuesday night. A lively first half with good football played by both teams, a John Griffin goal had us in front at half time 1-7 to 0-7. Oola started the second half well and took their chances with a close range goal and a penalty. However our boys never gave up and battled to the end with keeper Tom Myles pulling off some great saves. Goals from Rory Conaghan and Darragh O’Keeffe left us all square when referee John Scully blew the final whistle. Final score Oola 2-12 to 3-9 Fedamore. Team from Tom Myles, Hugh O’Donnell, Padraig Kelleher, Eoin Enright, Richard Bateman, Conor O’Keeffe, John Bourke, Paul Treacy, Darragh O’Keeffe, Rory Conaghan, Craig McNamara, Colin Haigney, John Griffin, Seaghan Gleeson, Eoghan Hurley, Damian Keehan, Eoghan McCormack, Aodhan Hurley. The junior footballers played the second round of their football championship on Sunday night with Knockane the opponents behind closed doors in Fedamore. With our Treasurer starting corner forward and our PRO starting full forward both social media updates and our weekly lotto draw were on hold for a few hours as on field matters took precedence. Knockane, beaten county finalists last year started brightly playing some very attractive football. A fortunate goal for the men in green and white and scores from Craig McNamara ensured we were two points up at half time. A fast paced 2nd half ensured that both teams used their bench effectively. A deft Hugh O’Donnell point kept the scoreboard ticking over for us. We had a two point lead heading towards stoppage time but credit to Knockane for drawing level with some well taken scores. Wides followed for both teams and it took a last minute point from Darragh O’Keeffe to leave us in a winning position after referee Mark Murphy's final whistle. Final score Fedamore 1-9 to 0-11 Knockane. Team from Tom Myles, John Bourke, Eoin Enright, G reg Power, Tom Keogh, Conor O’Keeffe, Colin Haigney, Paul Treacy, Darragh O’Keeffe, Craig McNamara, Seaghan Gleeson, Rory Conaghan, Eoghan Hurley, Padraig Kelleher, Hugh O’Donnell, Eoin McCormack, Tom Shinney, Mike Shinney, John Griffin, Dinny Cronin, Joe Powell, Damien Keehan. Next up is an away trip to Kilteely Dromkeen on Thursday night.

MINOR HURLING: The minors of Ballybricken Bohermore Fedamore lost out to Askeaton on Friday evening. Team from Jamie Slater, James Martin, Colm O'Riordan, Evan Ryan, James Hickey, John Bourke, Michael Clifford, Aaron Hickey, Scott McEvoy, Aidan Walker, Darragh O'Keeffe, Brian Fitzgerald, Lee Gavin, Robbie Slater, Niall Martin, Jamie Keogh, Jack Duggan, Seamus Burke, John O’Donnell, Tomas Hartigan, Michael Anglum, Darragh Keogh.

LOTTO: This week's numbers are 4, 15, 16 and 28. There was no winner of the jackpot which is now worth €16,000. The lucky dip winners of €25 each are Nicky Morrissey, Joan Fitzgerald, Emer Cremin and Jitka Konecna. Next week's draw is Sunday August 30 at 9pm in the community centre. Thanks for your support.

BORD NA NOG: Training continues Tuesday and Thursday nights.

BOOK LAUNCH: Best of luck to Damien Quinn as he releases "The Drawn Game ", an illustrated look at the GAA. ‪Featuring illustrations and artwork by 27 artists from Ireland and other parts of the world and interviews with some of the greats of the GAA, including: Tomas O’Sé, Anthony Daly, Rena Buckley, Cian Lynch, Graeme Mulcahy, Conor McKenna, Sarah Rowe, Paddy Stapleton, Gary Brennan, Aisling McCarthy, Brian Carroll, Eoin Murphy and Conor ‘Sketches’ Moore. Proceeds from this book are going to the ‘A Better Life for Livie' fundraiser.

FIXTURES: Junior football away to Kilteely on Thursday. Junior football home to Caherconlish on Sunday. U16 football v Ballybrown in Fedamore on Monday. All games to be played behind closed doors as per government guidelines.

GALBALLY

SENIOR FOOTBALL: Galbally Senior Footballers have qualified for the County Quarter Final after the Monaleen victory over St Kieran’s in the Limerick Senior Football Championship on Saturday evening. The final group game against Monaleen will take place this Saturday evening, August 29 at 6pm in Bruff. It will be an interesting game for Ger Carew and Dan Donovan who are former Galbally players with sons playing for Monaleen. Ger Carew is also a former secretary of the Galbally club. The game will decide who finishes in first place and determine the quarter-final opponents.

HOSPITAL-HERBERTSTOWN

INTERMEDIATE HURLING: Quarter Final fixture on Sunday September 6 v Na Piarsaigh in Caherconlish at 1 pm

JUNIOR A FOOTBALL: Result: Hospital 0-5 Athea 9-23. Fixture for Sunday August 30 v Bruree in Bruff at 6pm.

MINOR: In Minor A Football Friday August 28 v Ballylanders at home at 7pm.

U16: Result: Hospital Herbertstown 2-10 Garryspillane 1-17.

LOTTO: Draw Monday August 17. Jackpot was €4,200. Numbers drawn were 10, 21, 27, 29. There was no winner. Lucky dips €20: Jonathan Farrell, Seamus Meehan, Rossi O'Donovan, Maria Meehan, John Ryan. Sellers prize €40: Gerry Ryan. Buy your tickets for €2 each or 3 for €5 from our facebook page by clicking play game, any player, any committee member, our ticket sellers, local shops or online. Thank you to our sellers and ticket buyers for your continued support.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Next draw is Saturday August 29. To join contact our club draw coordinator Pat Foley 0868593838 or any committee member if you have any queries. Your support is much appreciated. Best of luck to all our members in this month’s draw.

GOLF CLASSIC: In aid of Motor Neurone Research taking place on September 10-11 in Dromoland Castle. Register on rmngolf2020.eventbrite.ie or contact Pat Fogarty on 0878166004 (text only) or Breda Fogarty 0879251710.

CONGRATULATIONS: Congratulations to our 5th & 6th class players and supporters in Herbertstown and Hospital who were confirmations over the weekend.

SYMPATHY: Sympathies to the Divilly family on their recent bereavement.

KILTEELY-DROMKEEN

JUNIOR FOOTBALL: In the County Junior Football Championship Round 2 result Kilteely-Dromkeen 1-10 Crecora-Manister 0-11. Tough game in trying conditions, we led 1-5 to 0-6 at the break with 1-3 from Denis O’Dea and 0-2 from Denny Ahern. Crecora then took over to lead 0-11 to 1-7 but a late rally with pointed frees from Denis O’Dea and Denny Ahern and a fine point from William O’Keefe gave us a narrow victory. Two wins from two puts us top of the group with Ahane up next, well done lads. Thanks to Damien O’Dwyer for live streaming and commentating on the game especially for all those who can't attend because of the restrictions. Team: Matty Corbett, Mikey Meehan, Paudie O’Keffee, Shane Smalle, James Dalaigh, Fionn Murphy, James Daly, Sean O’Dea, Daniel Gleeson, Timmy O’Keffee, Denny Ahern, Robbie Holmes, David O’Connell, Danny Holton, Denis O’Dea. Subs used William O’Keefe.

JUNIOR B FOOTBALL: In the Junior B football Championship Round 2 result Kilteely-Dromkeen 1-5 Oola 1-10. Great effort from the lads, Oola led 0-6 to 0-2 at the break with Cedric Laffan and Eamon O’Regan getting our points. Points from James O’Regan and Eamon O’Regan and a goal from Danny Keogh put us ahead. Oola replied but Brendan Gleeson kicked over a fine point. With no subs available we began to run out of steam as Oola scored 1-3 without reply. A great effort for a small club to field two teams on the same day. Team: Derek Greene, Kieran Daly, Lar Smalle, Matt Hanley, Eoghan O’Dea, Danny Keogh, Pauric Keogh, James O’Regan, Brendan Gleeson, Cedric Laffan, Neilus Keogh, Dylan Holmes, Jack Hayes, Darren Murphy, Eamon O’Regan.

FIXTURES: County Junior A Football Championship Group 3 Sunday August 30 at 1pm v Ahane in Fedamore. Junior B Football Championship Thursday August 27 at 7pm v Fedamore in Kilteely and Sunday August 30 at 6.30pm v Knockane in Knockane.

LOTTO: Draw made August 17. Numbers drawn: 1, 2, 3, 16. No Winner. Lucky Dips: Cloverfield N.S, Eddie Coleman, Nora Cuffe, Declan Ryan. Sellers Prize: Noreen O’Dea. Tickets are on sale in Noreens Shop in kilteely and Daybreak Dromkeen and from all lotto committee members. Our online lotto is very popular and so easy to use.

KNOCKADERRY

LOTTO: There was no jackpot winner. Numbers drawn were 2, 24, 26, 28. The following are lucky dip winners, Muiris Moore promoter Frank Moore, Jim Colbert promoter Frank Moore, Frankie Moore promoter Frank Moore, Bridget Downes promoter Pa Downes, Liam Sexton promoter Mary Collum. Promoters Prize Frank Moore. Please contact your promoter to purchase tickets if you normally purchased weekly tickets. All monthly and upfront subscriptions are automatically in the draw. Tickets will be on sale in advance of the draw from 8pm to 9pm Thursday evenings in The Resource Centre or at Bord na nOg training on Monday nights. Social distancing guidelines will be practiced. Next Draw will be held in The Resource Centre Thursday August 28 at 9pm. Your support is greatly appreciated.

PARISH DRAW: Next month’s draw will be held on Thursday, September 3 in The Resource Centre. Monthly subscribers contact your promoter. If interested in joining contact any member of the GAA, Camogie, Community Council or Ahalin Parents Association for details. Thank you for your continued support.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The next Club Limerick Draw will take place this Saturday August 29. Monthly subscribers to make contact with their promoters. If interested in joining contact Mary Collum for details.

CÚL CAMP: The annual Club Cúl Camp saw 90 boys and girls participate last week in what was once again a fantastic week of fun and enjoyment for all. Despite at times miserable conditions all of the youngsters were full of enthusiaim and energy and just delighted to be back on the field again with friends. Paul Browne led an excellent team of coaches as the camp ran seamlessly each day from 10am to 2pm. The only disappointment to the week was that our annual BBQ held religiously for the last 14 years had to be postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions but a promise of hosting one in the Autumn time is still very much on the cards. Sean Finn current Limerick Senior Hurler was in attendance also on Friday to watch each group for a few minutes and to provide some valuable tips advice for all the aspiring young players. Thanks to Paul Browne and Noel Hartigan of Limerick GAA, all the excellent coaches to Sean Finn for his attendance, the parents, helpers and most importantly the children for your participation and help all of he week. Here’s to Cúl Camp 2021!

MINOR HURLING: Knockaderry 3-22 Caherline 4-15. The lads had a compressive win in their last group game over Caherline in the Minor Championship last Friday night in Caherconlish. The group stages are now finished and they have topped their group winning all three games over Askeaton, Ballybricken-Bohermore-Fedamore and Caherline. They play Drom-Broadford in the quarter final next Wednesday September 2 at 6.30pm in Mick Neville Park. Team is as follows Bryan Mortell (cpt), C O Connor, O Ryan M Molloy (0-3), L Barrow, G Fenniman, K Storan (2-9) M O Connor, D Lyons, E Foley (0-2), D Bridgeman, E O Connor, JJ Condon (0-1), C Moran, G Storan (1-0), R Lacey (0-2), E moran (0-2), C Lyons (0-2), J O Connor (0-1), R Keating, J Corkery and J Molloy. Team Management Tom Mc Grath, Sean Condon, Noel Molloy and John O Connor.

FIXTURES: The following are upcoming fixtures, check locally for confirmation. Limerick IHC quarter final Knockaderry v Feohanagh on Sunday September 6 at 5pm in Feenagh. Quarter Final Minor B Hurling ChampionshipKnockaderry v Drom-Broadford on Wednesday September 2 in MNP at 6.30pm. U16 Hurling Championship Knockaderry v Kileedy/Tour on Monday August 31 at 7pm in Kileedy. U8 Hurling Knockaderry v Rathkeale on Saturday August 29 at 10.30am in Rathkeale.

U8 FOOTBALL: Our U8’s had their first football game of the season last Saturday morning against Adare. Great performance was given by all players.

U6 TRAINING: U6 training continues on Monday from 7pm-7:45pm. This is open to boys and girls born in 2015/15. All welcome.

MONALEEN

BEHIND-CLOSED-DOORS: The re-introduction of tighter restrictions in recent times means that we must play all of our games 'behind closed doors'. This is a huge disappointment to all of us in the wider GAA community. We have no choice but to respectfully request our supporters not to attend, as your presence on the sideline could result in the fixture not proceeding. We trust that you will all understand this. We will endeavour to keep you updated of as many match results through social media where we can

COVID-19: Due to the recent increase in COVID 19 cases around the country, Monaleen GAA Club would like to remind players and parents of the process involved in dealing with a suspected or confirmed case. Anyone who develops symptoms should self isolate and contact their GP for advice. They should not attend any GAA activities while they await the results of the test. If the test is negative, no further action is required. The player in question can return to GAA activity once symptom free for 48 hours. If the test is positive, then public health officials will do an assessment and identify close and casual contact. Close contacts must not attend any GAA activity until cleared to do so by medical professionals. Casual contacts should monitor symptoms closely and are free to attend GAA activity, unless symptomatic. It is very important that all team personnel complete the GAA health questionnaire and adhere to all guidelines, including a home temperature check, before coming to training or matches. We would ask all members to be vigilant of symptoms and, if they do develop, to self isolate and seek medical advice. If anyone has any questions please contact the club's Covid Officer, Daniel Power at 085 8389170. We thank you all for your co-operation in these challenging times.

SENIOR FOOTBALLERS: Well done to our senior footballers and management team who defeated St Kieran's 0-11 to 0-6 in their opening Limerick county senior football championship group game in Mick Neville Park on Saturday afternoon. The win qualifies the side for the county quarter-finals with a game to spare. Monaleen face Galbally in their final Group 3 fixture in Bruff on Saturday at 6pm.

INTERMEDIATE: Monaleen's intermediate footballers lost out to Kildimo-Pallaskenry 0-15 to 2-7 in their Group 4 fixture played at Caherdavin on Sunday.

FUNDRAISER FOR GER LAWLOR: The GAA community is rallying around our former senior football manager and popular Laois native Ger Lawlor to help ease the financial burden associated with his care following a stroke. Ger managed Monaleen to multiple county senior football championship successes. The club also reached the 2002 Munster club final. As a result of his recent stroke, Emo native Ger is now deemed long term care and will live out his life in a nursing home or at home with numerous carers. A fundraising Golf Classic for Ger Lawlor is taking place on Friday September 11 in Portarlington Golf Club. Teams of four are €160 and tee boxed can be purchased for €100. Tickets at €5 will also be on sale in the coming weeks. All support greatly appreciated. A GoFundMe page has also been set up.

CLUB FUNDRAISER: A clothes collection fundraiser in aid of Monaleen GAA, Camogie and Ladies Gaelic Football will take place on Friday, September 4. More details about dropping off clothing for this event will be released closer to the time. All donations greatly appreciate.

LOTTO: The latest Lotto draw took place on Thursday, August 20 with the jackpot standing at €20,000. The numbers drawn were 3, 7, 25 and 30. Winners of the €50 lucky dips were T/J Brosnan, Killonan; R. Corcoran, Monaleen Park; K. Fitzgerald, Beechfield; D. Downes, Bloomfield. The subscriber draw was staged on Thursday night last 'behind closed doors'. The draw was streamed on Facebook and Instagram Stories. Thank you for your continued support.

MUNGRET ST PAULS

U16 HURLING: We had both our teams out on Monday August 17. Our Division 1 team traveled to Doon where they came up against a slightly stronger side with Doon seeing them off with a 2 goal win. Mungret St. Pauls had a good start going in at half time with a one point lead but it was Doon that broke through a tight Mungret St. Pauls defence to win 2-16 to 0-16. Our U16 Division 3 team traveled to the Bog garden to play Croagh, Kilfinny, Rathkeale. This is Mungret St. Pauls second team in this age group so know they would be up against bigger opposition, not letting this bother them they pulled together and worked at their score while holding back Croagh, Kilfinny, Rathkeale from scoring more. Final score Mungret St Pauls 1-4 Croagh, Kilfinny, Rathkeale 4-14.

JUNIOR B HURLING: Mungret St. Pauls 1-10 Ballybrown 1-10. We settled in well into the match we were 4 points up on Ballybrowns 3 by the first quarter. A powerful strike from a 20 yard line saw the sliotar being tipped into the back of the Ballybrown net. The half time score was Mungret St. Pauls 1-9 Ballybrown 1-6. The second half was more Ballybrowns game as it ended up coming down to endurance. Ballybrown had leveled the score by the second water break making Mungret St. Pauls dig deep to bring themselves to holding Ballybrown back from trying to hit the net a second time and getting the ball into the forwards to do some damage. There was only one more point for each side before the final whistle to bring the drama to a stop with both teams on the same score. Team; Darragh O'Grady, Donal Browne, Johnny Kenny, Brian Mullane, Padraig McGuinness, Killian Stockill (0-4, 4frees), Patrick Dwane, Mikey Drane, Mark Patterson, Mark Boyle, Aaron Hickey (1-2), Tim Lehane (0-3), Mikey Barrons, Denis O'Connor (0-1), Thiago Silva, John Roche, David Keogh, Joe Browne. Management; Niall Long, Donie Browne, John McKeogh, John Moriarty.

MINOR CAMOGIE: Mungret St. Pauls 2-8 Blackrock Effin 9-8. This was the Plate Final on Wednesday August 19 with Mungret St. Pauls lucky to host it against a very strong Blackrock Effin team who became deserving winners in the end. Mungret St. Pauls started out strong keeping the ball with their forwards and midfield they had 4 points up before Blackrock Effin emerged and started to dominate. Blackrock Effin began with a goal but did not leave it at that, they put a lot of pressure on our players as they continued to hail the sliotar at the goal posts going 3-5 up before Mungret St. Pauls clocked up another two points. Going into half time Blackrock Effin added another 2-1 to their tally. Mungret St. Pauls reset the pitch and prepared for another battle, both sides hit the net within minutes of each other and also scored a point each. A point for Mungret St. Pauls was replied with the Blackrock Effin team having to work harder to get their scores but they managed another 3 goals and a point. Mungret St. Pauls kept on trying to get their scores but the Blackrock Effin backs seemed to know what our players were doing and kept blocking them down. Not giving up, one of the many runs up the pitch and pasted some of the Blackrock Effin players the ball was seen flying through the air and past the goalie, this unfortunately was the last score of the game as Blackrock Effin were presented with the plaque. Well done to our players who never gave up and worked very hard. Team; Amy O'Halloran, Jenny Lynch, Sophie O'Brien, Molly MacMahon, Fiona Meehan, Eimear O'Keeffe, Aisling McGuinness, Ailbhe Larkin (0-2, 2 frees), Fiona O'Brien, Aoife Morrissey (2-4), Tara Neilan, Bronagh Byrne, Aine Joyce, Jenny Ryan (0-1), Amy Connolly, Alannah McDonagh, Caoimhe Holmes, Ciara Brennan, Ciara Flahive Ella Mason, Ellie Mulqueen, Emma Fitzgerald, Niamh Browne, Zoe Page. Management Mike Lynch, Sinead Hickey, John MacMahon, Dermot Morrissey, Brian O'Halloran

U14 HURLING: Mungret St. Pauls 2-8 Monaleen 5-9. With Storm Ellen threatening this game was moved to an earlier slot and to the Mungret Village pitch on Wednesday August 19. While Mungret St. Pauls did not win this game they gave a fantastic account of themselves. They have one more game to play in the group against Muroe Boher in September.

PREMIER MINOR HURLING: Mungret St. Pauls 1-16 Ballybrown 2-19. Mungret St. Pauls got home advantage on Friday August 21 and with the sun shining the stage was set. Mungret St. Pauls started out with a strong first half performance, the first 3 minutes saw Mungret St. Pauls score 3 points. It took another 3 minutes before Ballybrown opened their score with 2 points from frees. At the first water break Mungret St. Pauls had added to their lead with another 3 points to Ballybrowns two. Straight back to the game and Mungret St. Pauls expanded by another 2 points. Ballybrown were never going to sit back and they finished out the half stronger with five unanswered points and taking the lead. Mungret St. Pauls 0-8 Ballybrown 0-9. Mungret St. Pauls regained the lead in the opening minutes of the second half but not for long as Ballybrown struck back with a goal and 3 points, it was this score that Mungret St. Pauls chased for the rest of the game and were unsuccessful in their attempt to over power Ballybrown enough to to regain the lead. Mungret St. Pauls kept the pressure on the Ballybrown defense with many attempts just barely staying out of the goal. Mungret St. Pauls took what score they could from frees while the Ballybrown midfield were placing scores on the run. There were a few more exchanges of scores on both sides and with time running out there was a bit of urgency in the Mungret St. Pauls players seeking a goal to help the score along they eventually managed to squeeze the ball past the goalie. It was Ballybrown that was last to score and take the game. This result left Mungret St. Pauls in second place in the group and in a quarter final while Ballybrown go straight into the Semi Final stage. Team; Rian Murphy, Ciaran Kenny, Odhran O'Dwyer, David Hassett, Billy Molyneaux, Dermot Moloney, Eamonn Flahive, Barry Duff (0-1), Brian O'Meara (0-3), Conor Galvin (1-0), Conor O'Malley, Killian Archer (0-1) Conor O'Halloran (0-1), Darragh O'Hagan (0-2), Liam Lynch (0-8, 0-7 from Frees), Jack McCarthy, Cillian O'Gorman, Conor White, Darragh Bridgeman, Mark Moroney, Tom Morrison, Colin Rochford, Darragh O'Connor, Harry Page. Management; Justin O'Meara, Brian Lynch, Colin Kenny, Brian O'Halloran, Cian O'Brien, Dec Browne.

PATRICKSWELL

U21 FINAL: The U-21 hurlers suffered a narrow defeat against Doon in the Premier Championship County Final. The final was level at 0-11 each at half time. The second half was extremely intense and keenly contested. Doon surged ahead by 0-14 to 0-11 by the 35th minute as Patrickswell struggled to score. However, Damien Gillane's men recorded four points from Jason Gillane (0-3) and Patrick Kirby during a sixteen-minute spell in which Doon failed to raise a flag. The clock ticked to 55 minutes and Patrickswell were 0-15 to 0-14 ahead. The match was destined for a dramatic conclusion as the two sides were virtually inseparable. Unfortunately, Doon found a higher gear and they claimed three straight points to edge ahead at 0-18 to 0-16 in the 62nd minute. Doon weathered the late storm and ran out 0-18 to 0-17 winners. Hard luck to the players and management.

MINOR HURLERS: The Minor hurlers ended their Championship campaign with a loss at home to Doon. Patrick Kirby got Patrickswell off the mark in the first minute; however Doon plundered 1-6 without reply in eight minutes. Patrick Kirby's second point of the match was a brief respite as Doon accumulated 1-3 in another ten-minute spell. In the 22nd minute, Doon led by 2-9 to 0-2. Patrick Kirby's third point was met with three consecutive points to establish a 2-12 to 0-3 buffer. Eoin Harmon and John Kirby put their names on the scoresheet before half-time although Doon scored four points in the same period. The half-time score was 2-16 to 0-5. The second half witnessed a comeback by John Murphy's boys. Doon claimed the first point of the half, but Patrick Kirby and Sam McNamara responded with points. Doon's next point was countered with three points from Eoin Harmon (0-2) and Josh Carey. At the water break, Patrickswell trailed by 2-18 to 0-10. Doon re-emerged to score four points in six minutes, sandwiched around a point from Niall Kerins. The score was 2-22 to 0-11 when Eoin Harmon embarked on a spell of four points in seven minutes. As the match reached injury time, Doon led by 2-23 to 0-15. Cian O'Gorman notched a point and Josh Carey scored a superb goal by kicking the sliotar into the roof of the net. The result was a 2-23 to 1-16 reverse.

LOTTO: The Club Lotto was not won on Monday August 17. The drawn numbers were 8, 26, 30 and 31. The Bonus Number was 15. The Lucky Dip winners were €100 for Micheal O'Brien and €20 each for Diarmaid O'Connor, Edward Hayes, Anthony Cross, PJ O'Grady and M&A Mann.

PALLASGREEN

INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL: The Intermediate football team made the journey to the Bog Garden in Rathkeale last Saturday evening to face Gerald Griffins in their first outing of 2020. A poor start led to a goal and two points inside five minutes for the westerners and this laid the foundation for their victory on a 2-13 to 1-3 scoreline. The scoreline flattered the Gerald Griffins outfit as Pallas had supremacy in a majority of aspects of the game but couldn’t convert good scoring opportunities. Pallas battled their way into the game with a goal from a Seamus Mulcahy penalty after Colm McMahon was taken down in the box. Kevin Barry pointed to leave the minimum between the sides after thirteen minutes. Griffins added three more points before the water break and led by 1-5 to 1-2. Pallas were playing catch up and at the break were trailing by 1-2 to 1-7. The second period and facing the elements it was going to be a tough ask, and this what it proved to be. Gerald Griffins added three more points before scoring their second goal to lead by 2-10 to 1-2 and left a mountain to climb. Sub Diarmuid Hayes scored Pallas only second half score a point but the game was beyond reach and Gerald Griffins with their tails up ran out winners by 2-13 to 1-3.

LADIES FOOTBALL: The Junior Ladies football will play Croom in the Championship in Pallas thus Sunday at 3pm.

LOTTO: No winner Monday August 17 draw; Numbers drawn; 16, 20, 21, 24. Lucky Dip Winners: James Buckley, Christine Heelan, Liz O’Connor, Gerry O’Donnell, Jane Greene. €100 voucher winner for Pallas Bar & Bistro; Stacia Murphy.

ST PATRICKS

COVID-19: St Patricks GAA are delighted to announce all club activity resumed on Monday August 24 after complying with all HSE and GAA guidelines, in relation to the recent case of Covid connected to our club. The confirmed case was from a different setting other than sport and there was no transmission through GAA activity. The club would like to thank all members, the HSE and the Limerick County Board for their help.

INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL: St Patricks v Gerald Griffins this Wednesday August 26 at 6.45pm in Askeaton. Our opponents will be favourites for this tie, but no doubt with a good mix of youth and experience St Patricks can make it a real test.

WATER BOTTLES: The club will be placing an order for individual water bottles, with players name, club crest and a green coloured top at a cost of €5. If anyone would like to order one, please give details to your club coach asap.

MURALS: Massive well done to our own Timmy O’Connor, a club legend, who recently painted some fantastic sporting murals for St John's Boys School, a school that gave some great talent to the club throughout the years. Timmy gave his own free time to paint the club crests of the sporting clubs in the Garryowen parish, in the hope of encouraging the boys to be active and continue to play sport.