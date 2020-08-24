Munster issue fresh injury update on quartet

THE Munster squad are on a down day with preparations for Sunday’s Guinness PRO14 clash against Connacht beginning at the HPC in UL tomorrow, Tuesday, morning.

On the injury front, RG Snyman, Dave Kilcoyne and Jean Kleyn were all withdrawn due to injury during Saturday night’s game against Leinster with James Cronin pulling out of the starting XV before kick-off.

Snyman suffered a left knee injury and will go for an MRI scan today to assess further.

Kilcoyne was removed with a right ankle injury and will also undergo an MRI scan today.

Kleyn was removed with a neck injury, underwent imaging in hospital and was discharged. He will undergo further imaging today to investigate.

Cronin suffered a low-grade groin strain last weekend and will continue to rehab with the medical team.

Jack O’Donoghue suffered a concussion in training last week and will follow the graded return to play pathway under supervision of the medical team.

In positive news, Mike Haley (calf) will return to team training this week.

Continuing to rehab: Joey Carbery (ankle), Dan Goggin (ankle) and Roman Salanoa (abdominal).