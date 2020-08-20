Green light for Munster's clash with Leinster after latest Covid-19 test results

THE IRFU (Irish Rugby Football Union) have confirmed that the PCR testing of players and staff at all four provinces this week produced zero positive results.

A total of 308 players, staff and match officials were tested.

The staff and players have been cleared to enter the next phase of their return to rugby which will see them compete in Guinness PRO14 fixtures at the weekend. Players and staff will be now be tested each match week.

The news clears the way for Munster's crunch Guinness Pro 14 clash with Leinster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, 7.35pm.

The fixture will see the big Irish rivals return to competitive action for the first time in almost six months.

Munster had reported a positive test for Covid-19 in one of their Academy players last week.

Munster Rugby reported at the start of this week that the Academy player who tested positive for Covid-19 is asymptomatic now and is continuing to be monitored.

He will follow a graduated return to rugby once the isolation period is complete.

The HSE have contacted all potential close contacts and the six players who were advised to self-isolate by the province have commenced the testing process. All results received to-date have been negative. The players are all asymptomatic and continue to self-isolate.

Fellow Irish provinces Connacht and Ulster go head-to-head in the Pro14 at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday.

To date there have been 915 tests conducted across the professional player and staff group and 1 positive test reported last week from the Academy system.

IRFU Medical Director Rod McLoughlin commented: "I would like to acknowledge the incredible work of the medical teams, support staff, coaches and players in the provinces who have fully committed to the COVID protocols at their High Performance Centres and have enabled the return of professional rugby this weekend.

Supporters can be assured that we will all continue to work hard to ensure that professional rugby continues to adhere to strict COVID protocols."