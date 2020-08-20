Limerick rugby club confirms positive Covid-19 test

A LIMERICK rugby club has confirmed that it has a confirmed case of Covid-19 within the club.

Thomond RFC confirmed via their social media channels this Thursday afternoon that they a confirmed case of Covid-19 n within the Fitzgerald Park club.

Thomond confirmed that the club had suspended training as a result.

The post on the Thomond RFC Twitter account read: "Please be aware that we have a confirmed COVID 19 case within our club. As a precautionary measure we have suspended training and are awaiting further guidance from the HSE. If you display any symptoms or have concerns you should contact your GP or the HSE as soon as possible."