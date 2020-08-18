Limerick rugby clubs learn Munster Senior Cup draw

THE draw has been made for the 2020/2021 Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup.

The pick of the ties drawn this Tuesday is the quarter-final meeting of Energia Energy All-Ireland League Division 1A heavyweights Young Munster and Cork Constitution at Greenfields on the weekend of September 19.

Garryowen have received a bye into the quarter-finals also, while the last eight will see an all-Cork quarter-final between UCC and Highfield.

Garryowen will face the winners of the second round tie which will feature the winners of the opening round meetings of Cashel RFC and Clonmel RFC and the clash of Sunday's Well RFC and Midleton RFC.

Elsewhere in the opening round of the Munster Senior Cup which takes place on September 5, Bruff RFC make the trip to Kilfeacle and District, while UL-Bohemian host Nenagh Ormond.

Round one of the Munster Senior Cup is completed by Old Crescent's trip to Dolphin RFC.

The winner of Bruff's tie with Kilfeacle will host Shannon RFC in the second round.