Adare too good for Na Piarsaigh in Limerick Co SFC

Adare opened their Limerick Co SFC campaign with a convincing 3-14 to 1-4 victory over Na Piarsaigh at Clarina on Saturday night.

The West Limerick side enjoyed a 2-6 to 1-4 interval lead.

Adare made a dream starting racing into a 1-2 to 0-0 lead after five minutes with Mark Connolly scoring their goal.

However, Na Piarsaigh hit back with a goal of their own from Kieran Barr to trail by just two points.

Mikey Lyons set up Shane Costelloe for Adare's second goal, before the city side had a player red carded.

Adare stunned their opponents at the start of the second half, scoring 1-3 without reply to stretch their five point interval lead into an 11-point advantage.

Shane O'Connor bagged that third Adare goal as the winners went on to rack up 1-8 in the second half, while Na Piarsaigh failed to register a single score during the second 30 minutes in the difficult conditions.

Newcastle West, back-to-back county champions in 2017 and 2018 signalled their intent for 2020 with the comprehensive nature of this success.

