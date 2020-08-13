Limerick jockey Chris Hayes makes history with shock winner at Leopardstown

IN-FORM Limerick jockey Chris Hayes made history at Leopardstown on Thursday afternoon as he partnered the biggest priced winner in Ireland or the UK.

Shanagolden horseman Hayes rode 300/1 shot He Knows No Fear to a shock victory in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden.

The three-year-old colt had finished down the field after missing the kick on his previous run in Limerick in July.

He Knows No Fear powered home under Hayes on Thursday to pip even-money favourite Agitare by a head at the post.

Prior to He Knows No Fear, the longest-priced winner recorded in Ireland was Killahara Castle, who won at odds of 200-1 at Thurles in 2017.

The previous highest winning SP in the UK was 250/1 when Equinoctical was successful at Kelso thirty years ago.