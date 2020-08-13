Limerick Treaty United's U17 league opener off due to Covid-19

LIMERICK'S Treaty United's U17s have had their opening fixture in the new Women's National League fixture scheduled to take place this Saturday postponed due to the Coronavirus.

Treaty United had been due to travel to Derdimus Park, Kilkenny for their opening Group 2 fixture in the 2020 Women's Under-17 National League against Carlow-Kilkenny on Saturday

However, it was confirmed on Wednesday that the fixture is one of two in the competition which has been postponed 'due to issues surrounding COVID-19 in counties Kildare, Laois and Offaly'

Restrictions have been put in place in Kildare, Laois and Offaly for two weeks following a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in those counties

The second U17 Women's National League game which was scheduled to take place this weekend but which is now postponed is the meeting of Sligo Rovers and Peamount United.

Both games will be rescheduled in due course.

Treaty United's next scheduled U17 league fixture is due to take place on Saturday, August 22 against Galway WFC at Ballingarry AFC at 4pm. All of Treaty's home league fixtures at U17 level will be played at Ballingarry AFC.

Meanwhile, the Treaty United women's senior side have a free weekend from Women's National League action this weekend in the nine-team league.

Dave Rooney's side are due to host Cork City at the Markets Field in their first home fixture of the season on Wednesday, August 19, 7.45pm.