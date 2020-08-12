Counterfeit match tickets surface at Limerick GAA club championship games

COUNTERFEIT match tickets have surfaced at Limerick club championship games in recent weeks.

With government Covid-19 restrictions preventing no more than 200 people at outdoor gatherings, the opening three rounds of the varying Limerick club hurling championships were all-ticket affairs.

When players, team managements, stewards etc were taken into account, clubs were getting approximately 45 tickets to sell to club members.

Now it appears people were getting creative with printers and photocopiers - creating duplicate copies of the digital ticket which were received by email.

A similar issue has arisen with season tickets.

Now all tickets will be printed, as per inter-county championship games, at Limerick GAA Headquarters in the Munster Council building in Castletroy and will have to be collected by club officials.

Limerick GAA has circulated all clubs with the updated ticketing arrangements.

"It has been decided that going forward clubs are requested to collect their respective ticket allocations from the Office at Aras Mumhan as we have had issues where paper tickets are being duplicated for games," said the Limerick GAA correspondence to clubs.

"We have had similar instances with Season Tickets," added the email to clubs. It is now understood that all season tickets holders will have to collect their individual ordered match ticket at the venue of the respective game.