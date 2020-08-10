Munster welcome seven players back to training ahead of Leinster test

THE Munster squad have started week three of their second four-week bloc of training ahead of this month’s return to Guinness PRO14 action.

Seven players are back in full training after recovering from injury with Munster’s interprovincial derby against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium now just 12 days away on Saturday, August 22, 7.35pm.

The seven players that have joined full training are Gavin Coombes (illness), Damian de Allende (groin), Dave Kilcoyne (calf), Jean Kleyn (thigh), Jeremy Loughman (thigh), Calvin Nash (wrist) and Fineen Wycherley (thigh).

Tadhg Beirne has picked up a low-grade leg injury and Roman Salanoa has an abdominal injury with both players rehabbing with the medical department.

Greencore Munster Rugby Academy lock Paddy Kelly has been training with the senior squad, joining fellow Academy players Thomas Ahern, Jack Crowley, Jake Flannery, Ben Healy, James French and Josh Wycherley at senior training.

Continuing to rehab: Joey Carbery (wrist/ankle), Mike Haley (calf), Dan Goggin (ankle).