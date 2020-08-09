'Liberties' into Limerick senior quarter-finals as Murroe-Boher topple Monaleen

SOUTH Liberties qualified for the quarter-finals of the Bon Secours Hospitals Limerick senior hurling championship after Murroe-Boher defeated Monaleen in their final round Section B group fixture at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Sunday afternoon.

A strong finished which yielded three unanswered points from top scorer Seanie Tobin, two, and Jack Casey, helped Murroe-Boher seal an exciting 0-21 to 1-15 success over the city side.

South Liberties, Monaleen and Murroe-Boher each won one of their two group fixtures. However, 'Liberties' advance to the quarter-finals by virtue of their superior scoring difference.

Murroe-Boher will now face Garryspillane in the senior hurling relegation play-off.

Monaleen and Murroe-Boher had been tied 0-8 each at half-time. Murroe-Boher hit 12 first half wides with Tobin grabbing six first half points to add to nine more he scored in the second half.

Monaleen looked to have gained the momentum in the contest when substitute Donnacha O'Dálaigh struck for a second half goal to draw level.

However, Murroe-Boher finished the game strongly, with Monaleen unable to rally for the draw they needed to progress to the quarter-finals.