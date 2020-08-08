Patrickswell deny Doon at the death to earn Limerick Co SHC semi-final spot

CHAMPIONS Patrickswell stunned Doon with 1-1 in injury time to secure a dramatic draw in their Bons Secours Hospital Limerick county senior hurling championship group game at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Saturday night.

A last gasp goal from Limerick senior star Aaron Gillane and an even later point from Kevin O'Brien helped Patrickswell secure a share of the spoils on a 2-15 to 0-21 scoreline.

The draw ensured Patrickswell's progress directly into the semi-finals of the Limerick county championship next month, while Doon, who looked the more likely winner of this contest for long stages, can look forward to a place in the quarter-finals as group runners-up.

While Patrickswell had won their opening group game against Adare, Doon had drawn their earlier fixture against the same West Limerick opposition.

The sides were level three times during the opening half and retired for the half-time team talk tied with Patrickswell on 1-8 and Doon on 0-11.

The Patrickswell goal arrived on 12 minutes after Cian Lynch soloed upfield before passing to corner forward Patrick Kirby who blasted to the net.

That goal helped the champions into a two-point advantage, 1-5 to 0-6.

A Tom O'Brien point and two frees from Aaron Gillane and Diarmaid Byrnes helped the holders into a sizeable four-point lead, 1-8 to 0-7.

However, Doon, to their credit rallied, racking up the final four points of the half, through Michael Ryan, Barry Murphy, two frees, and Pat Ryan to haul themselves level at the interval.

The scores were in short supply in the opening 10 minutes of the second half with both sides managing a single point each, Dean Coleman, for Doon, and the 'Well's Aaron Gillane swapping pointed frees.

Doon edged ahead after firing over three points without reply from Barry Murphy, Darragh Stapleton and a Dean Coleman free helping the East Limerick side into a three point advantage, 0-15 to 1-9.

John Flynn reduced the deficit to two points with a point from play, before a monster free from Darragh O'Donovan saw Doon restore their three-point advantage 0-16 to 1-10 after 43 minutes.

Neither side managed a further score before the water break, with Doon enjoying their three-point advantage at the third quarter stage of an entertaining contest.

When Doon led 0-21 to 1-14 in injury time, the East Limerick side looked poise to secure a semi-final spot only for the 'Well to deny them at the death.