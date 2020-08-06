Limerick athletes excel at Leevale and Lisburn

FIXTURES are starting to re-emerge albeit many on an Invitational basis, allowing athletes a chance to experience competition again. There was good performance from Limerick athletes in Cork and Belfast last week.

Leevale Track and Field Meet 2020

HELD at CIT July 28 and 30 several Limerick athletes made the journey to Leeside.

Evening 1

EMERALD'S Jamie Mitchell was second in the Senior 400m in 48.84. Christian O’Connell (Limerick AC) was 3rd in the Javelin (52.41).

Sophie Meredith (St Mary’s) was 3rd in the Senior Long Jump (5.69).

There was a Limerick ‘1-2’ in the Shot Putt (4Kg) with Ciara Sheehy (Emerald) first in 12:85 and Alana Frattaroli (Limerick AC) second in 12.26. Rachel Hosey (Emerald) finished the 800m in 5:27:03.



Evening 2

EMERALD'S Sarah Lavin (Emerald) took the Senior 100m final in 11.67 having previously won her heat in 11.61.

Dooneen’s Jessica Coyne won the 3000m in 10:07.12. Clubmate Sarah Hosey was 3rd in the 800m final in 2:13.69. Evan Crotty (Emerald) won his 100m heat (11.25) and was 4th in the final in 11.14. Teammate Seán McCarthy was 2nd in his 100m heat in 11:52.

Rory Prenderville (also Emerald) ran the 800m in 1:58.09 with Kelvin O’Carroll (Dooneen) slightly behind in 2:02.17.

Ciara Sheehy, Emerald, was best in the Discus (1Kg) 1st (36.39) and 2nd in the Hammer (40Kg) in 44.39.

Lisburn AC Meet

Mark Carmody (An Brú) followed up last weeks victory in Moyne with another here, taking the 400m in 52. 18.

Emerald’s Amy O’Donoghue was fourth in the 800m in 2:08 while Lilly-Ann O’Hora (Dooneen) was second in the 110mh (14.33) and 5th in the 100m flat (12.65).

Around the Country

John Paul McCarthy (Kilmallock) travelled to Leixlip, Co Kildare for the Le Chéile AC ‘Day of Irish P. B.’s and finished the track based 5000m in 18:01 for 18th place overall.

Krzysztof Sikorski (Kilmallock) finished 9th IMRA Galtymore Mountain Run.

West Limerick AC Virtual Community Run

West Limerick A.C. would like to thank everyone who registered and donated for our community fundraiser in the month of July.

We set out in June to help some local charities that missed out on much needed fundraising events. We partnered with The Friends of St. Itas Community Hospital, Deel Animal Action Group and The Brother’s of Charity.

Our effort soon became a joint fundraiser when we teamed up with Newcastle West Camogie Club to try and raise as much as we could for these causes. Through the efforts of both clubs and members we will have raised around €6000.

Over the month of July our virtual runs offered something for everyone. We had juvenile athletes try the 1k and 2k distances while adults took on everything from 1k to the half marathon distance.

It was great to see the geographical spread of entrants who wanted to help charities in West Limerick.

In a time of great uncertainty it was lovely to be able to run or walk for those that can not.

It also gave runners a purpose to run and train, something that we have all missed during this period of Covid 19.

All the results are posted on www.myrunresults.com There are many fine results across the distances and we say well done to all those who appear on the leaderboards.

The real winners though are the charities. They will benefit hugely from the generosity of those that registered and donated to this fundraiser.

West Limerick A.C. are returning to adult training this Tuesday August 4th with coach Ger Cremin in the Demesne , Newcastle West at 7pm. Please be there to warm up from 6.45pm.

*With thanks to Kevin O’Donoghue and Helen O’Sullivan this piece