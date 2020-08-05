Limerick JAHC: Six with 100% records after two rounds of junior hurling championship

SIX teams lead the way with 100% records after round two of the Woodlands Hotel Limerick Junior A Hurling Championship.

There are 24 teams in the county JAHC across four groups.

2019 finalists Castletown-Ballyagran, Croagh-Kilfinny, Kilteely-Dromkeen, Crecora-Manister, Templeglantine and Claughaun have all put back-to-backs wins together to start the campaign.

At the other end of the six team groups, Staker Wallace, Monaleen, Rathkeale, Askeaton, St Kierans and Old Christians are all without points on the league table.

There will be another two rounds of Junior A group games after this weekend's third round - September 5-6 and September 12-13. See this weekend's 12 fixtures here

The two two teams in each group will qualify for the quarter finals with the bottom team in each group into a relegation play-off.

ROUND TWO GAMES

GROUP ONE

Castletown-Ballyagran 0-18 Doon 2-9

A clash of round one winners in Kilbreedy. The south Limerick men were 0-10 to 0-6 up by the interval. They lead was out to 0-13 to 0-7 before Doon hit two goals to leave the score 0-15 to 2-7 but the men in black and amber held on for victory.

Caherline 1-19 Garryspillane 1-8

Although Garryspillane had Davy and Donie Ryan in their ranks after regrading down from the seniors, it was the east Limerick men that got their first win in Hospital.

The Bouncers had an early goal and points from Donie Ryan and led 1-6 to 0-7 at half time with three Gary Murphy points from play for Caherline.

Points from Paraic Wixted, Andrew Brennan, Brendan Hourigan and Aaron Power sealed the Caherline win.

Ballybrown 2-10 St Kierans 0-14

In Askeaton, it was St Kierans that led 0-9 to 1-5 at the break despite an Ethan Keyes goal for the Clarina men midway through the half.

St Kierans had midfielder Eoin McEnery among their points but it was a David Byrnes second half goal that sealed the Ballybrown win.

GROUP TWO

Croagh-Kilfinny 4-23 Old Christians 3-8

It was 2-12 to 0-6 to the winners by half time in Adare. They sealed an 18-point win by bringing their tally of goals to seven in two games with a second half brace.

Kilteely-Dromkeen 2-16 Mungret St Pauls 0-19

A Robbie Holmes goal kelped Kilteely-Dromkeen into a 1-8 to 0-8 half time lead in Bruff.

In a battle of sides that had both won in round one, Mungret had points from Conor Lenihan, Seamus Hurley and Darragh O'Hagan.

Kilteely-Dromkeen points from Dylan Holmes and Denny Ahern left it the game level at 1-15 to 0-18,

Then came a late decisive goal for Darren Murphy.

Patrickswell 1-17 Askeaton 2-8

The Well were 0-9 to 0-4 to the good at half time in Adare.

On the restart Paul O'Brien goaled for Patrickswell to move them eight points clear and they never looked back and were soon 1-17 to 0-7 ahead.

GROUP THREE

Templeglantine 1-24 Rathkeale 0-10

This tie was tight in the opening half with Templeglantine just 1-8 to 0-8 ahead.

Just Rathkeale were to score just two points in the second half as the winner added 0-16 to their impressive tally.

Killeedy 1-18 Feenagh-Kilmeedy 2-12

Late scores helped Killeedy to this win in a battle of sides that had won in the opening round.

Feenagh-Kilmeedy were ahead at half time in Newcastle West, 0-9 to 0-8 with Luke Ryan and Diarmuid Coleman among the scores.

Killeedy moved 1-12 to 0-10 clear in the second half but goals from Colm Ryan and Jimmy O'Sullivan had the game level inside the final minutes; 2-11 to 1-14.

But four late Killeedy points sealed the win.

Ballybricken-Bohermore Monaleen

Ballybrick-Bohermore received a walkover from Monaleen.

GROUP FOUR

Claughaun 2-16 Staker Wallace 2-10

First half goals from Keith Quinn and Kyrin McGarry had Claughaun 2-4 to 0-4 ahead at half time.

The city side were 2-7 to 0-5 ahead in the second half before the Staker Wallace comeback commenced. Still the city men held on for a win in Fedamore.

Crecora-Manister 0-24 Ahane 0-8

Crecora-Manister were 0-11 to 0-5 clear by the interval in Fedamore with Cathal O’Neill, Tomas Connolly, Conor Kirby and Karl Moloney on the scoresheet.

Ahane were reliant on John Meskell scores from frees and from play.

Dromcollogher-Broadford 2-22 Monagea 3-12

Two late goals sealed this win for Dromcollogher-Broadford in Tournafulla - Keith Lacey and Denis Donegan with the green flags.

With Sean Herlihy among the goals, Monagea were 3-6 to 0-9 up at half time.

The men in green and gold were still ahead, 3-12 to 0-20 when Dromcollogher-Broadford hit their goals.