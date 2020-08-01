South Liberties get Limerick SHC bid back on track as Mungret St Paul's book Premier IHC semi-final spot

SOUTH Liberties got their Bon Secours Limerick Co SHC bid back on track with an exciting 3-21 to 1-15 win over Murroe Boher at Caherconlish on Saturday evening.

A fine personal tally of 3-1 in the final 15 minutes from Barry Nash saw South Liberties produce a powerful finish which proved too much for a game Murroe-Boher side.

Early points from David O'Neill, Tom Ryan and Nash helped Liberties race into a 0-9 to 0-2 advantage.

To their credit, Murroe-Boher fought back and trailed by just three points at the break, 0-8 to 0-11.

And a David Hickey goal and a Seanie Tobin point brought the sides level at the second half water break.

But Nash, switched to full forward, goaled twice within 30 seconds to move his side clear. He later added a third to bring his tally to the game to 3-5 as Murroe-Boher were unable to mount a revival.

Meanwhile, Mungret St Paul's booked their place alongside Glenroe and Bruff in the semi-finals of the Limerick premier intermediate hurling championship thanks to a hard fought 0-17 to 1-9 victory over Bruree in Bruff on Saturday evening.

Bruree were 1-5 to 0-4 to the good shortly before half-time, thanks to a Sam Cronolly goal.

Mungret had reduced the deficit to just two points at the break, 0-7 to 1-6, however.

The city side were dominant after the restart hitting eight points without reply.

Led by their sharpshooter Paul O'Brien, who scored a dozen points in total, Mungret-St Paul's eased to victory to help secure their last four spot.





