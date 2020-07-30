Rathkeale AFCs Munster Champions Trophy final to be streamed live
Rathkeale AFC are in Munster Champions Trophy final action this Sunday
RATHKEALE AFCs Munster Football Association's League Champions Trophy final on Sunday in Tralee is to be streamed live.
Rathkeale earned their place in the 2019/2020 Munster FAs League Champions trophy after winning the Desmond League's Premier Division with 49 points, five more than runners-up Broadford United.
Desmond League side Rathkeale will take on Killarney Celtic, of Kerry, in the League Champions Trophy final this Sunday at Mounthawk Park, Tralee at 2pm.
Full Time Productions will be streaming Sunday's final from 1.30pm.
Great to have @fulltimeproduc2 on board to stream this Sunday's @KeanesJewellers Munster Champions Trophy Final @killarneyceltic v @RathkealeAFC live from Mounthawk Park Tralee. Kick off 2pm with coverage beginning at 1.30pm https://t.co/0tQlqI39ms— Munster Football Association (@MunsterFA) July 30, 2020
