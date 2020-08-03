Limerick cycling enthusiast Robbie Kenneally set for his sixth Tour de Munster

LIMERICK cycling enthusiast Robbie Kenneally is gearing up to participate in his sixth Tour de Munster charity fundraising event in August.

This year, the Tour de Munster is celebrating its 20th anniversary and will set out on its most important tour yet in order to raise vital funds for the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland and individual beneficiaries.

Taking place from this Thursday, August 6 to August 10, the tour will see participants travel 600km through towns and villages in Munster.

The opening stage of the event on August 6 takes the riders from Cork City Hall to Killaloe. The peloton will arrive to King John's Castle during that stage at approximately 5.20pm where the riders will be greeted by the Limerick branch of Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI).

All monies raised from the Tour de Munster goes directly to charities. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI) have seen the majority of their vital funding events cancelled over the past number of months.

On top of this, branches are now facing significantly increased costs as they prepare to reopen their centres to enable regular one to one services such as Occupational and Speech and Language Therapies to take place.

The funds raised by Tour de Munster wouldn't be possible without the support from the many sponsors and participants each year. One of the sponsors and participants is Robbie Kenneally, of JJ Kenneally Jewellers Wickham Street, in Limerick city. Robbie was first introduced to the Tour de Munster by Richard Walsh whose son Richie has Down Syndrome.

Robbie Kenneally has been cycling for over 30 years; he got into cycling in 1987, highly influenced by Sean Kelly and Stephen Roche.

In 2014 some of Robbie’s cycling group, VCRV signed up to take part in Tour de Munster as another member of the cycling group, Richard Walsh’s son Richie has Down syndrome. Robbie says Richie is the life and soul of everything he goes to.

Robbie Kenneally said: “Richard and his wife Antoinette spoke very highly about Tour de Munster and also Conor O'Dea, a very highly respected local triathlon, encouraged myself and another member, Rory Keating.

“What influenced me most is that unlike some other charity events, every euro raised goes to directly to the Down Syndrome Munster Community. All money raised in Limerick goes directly to Down Syndrome Limerick, so what is raised is spent on giving the kids and young adults the opportunity for them to achieve their potential.

“It makes therapies such as speech and language, occupational therapy and other vital services easier to obtain for the families involved.”

Cyclist taking part in the 600 km cycle around Munster pay in advance for their own food and accomodation.

“With between 170-190 kms a day for the four days you need to have plenty of kms in the legs. We would train 5/6 times a week. Most of us have young kids and jobs so we meet at 6.30am to train," Robbie Kenneally added.

“This year of course was so much harder there was lots of indoor training with the restrictions. Our cycling club is been represented by Keating brothers from Croagh, Brian, Rory and Barry John, as well as Ed Hayes, Richard Walsh and myself.

"The highlight of every Tour de Munster and what makes you train and come back year after year is the kids, young adults and parents we meet.

“The support we get from them on climbs like The Vee, Conor Pass, Molls Gap and most of all as we race up to the finish line, St Patrick's Hill in Cork where the whole Munster Down Syndrome community becomes as one cheering you across the finish line every year in the wind and rain is unbelievable.

“The legendary Sean Kelly joins us every year for the four days. It’s a huge thing to cycle with your childhood hero and everybody enjoys chatting to him.”

For further information and to donate visit www.tourdemunster.com and find it on Facebook