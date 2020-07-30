Limerick's Treaty United land home draw in Women's FAI Cup

LIMERICK'S Treaty United have been drawn at home in the quarter-finals of the 2020 FAI Women's Senior Cup.

Dave Rooney's charges will enter the competition at the quarter-final stage when they will entertain DLR Waves.

The draw for the 2020 FAI Women's Senior Cup took place on last, Wednesday, evening with Athlone Town and Bohemians picked out to face off in the Preliminary Round.With just one game scheduled for the Preliminary Rounds, the victors will advance to the Quarter-Finals where 2017 Cup winners Cork City will be waiting.

Current holders Wexford Youths face a trip to Galway WFC, while 2016 winners Shelbourne will meet last year's runners-up Peamount United in a Dublin derby.

Treaty United will begin their senior Women's National League campaign on August 8 in Dublin.

Treaty will be away to champions Peamount United in Greenogue.

The first home game for Treaty United will be on Wednesday, August 19 against Cork City in the Markets Field.

2020 FAI Women's Senior Cup

Preliminary Round

Athlone Town v Bohemians

*Tie to be played on week ending Sunday, August 30



Quarter-Finals

Athlone Town or Bohemians v Cork City

Galway WFC v Wexford Youths

Peamount United v Shelbourne

Treaty United v DLR Waves

*Ties to be played on week ending Sunday, October 4