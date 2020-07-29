Limerick teenager short-listed for FAI International Player of the Year award

LIMERICK teenager John Ryan has been short-listed for a FAI International Player of the Year award.

The rising star is nominated in the U15 Men's International Player of the Year category, along with Evan Ferguson and Glory Nzingo.

In January, Ryan helped the Republic of Ireland U16 team to a third-placed finish in the Aegean Cup in Turkey.

Castletroy teenager Ryan made nine appearances for the Rep of Ireland U15s last season, since making his debut for the side in Poland last November.

The Castletroy College student initially played his schoolboy soccer locally with Aisling Annacotty.

In 2017, he joined St Kevins Boys, of Dublin. At the start of last year, the highly rated teenager signed for Shamrock Rovers.

The versatile Ryan, who also played GAA with Monaleen, is a past pupil of Milford NS and Gaelscoil Castletroy.

This is the 30th year of the FAI International Awards and celebrates the performances of players in the previous international season.

Senior Men's International Player of the Year

David McGoldrick

Enda Stevens

Glenn Whelan

Senior Women's International Player of the Year

Katie McCabe

Denise O’Sullivan

Louise Quinn

Young International Player of the Year

Alan Browne

Josh Cullen

Callum Robinson

'Three' International Goal of the Year

Conor Hourihane v Georgia

Lee O’Connor v Sweden

Troy Parrott v Sweden

U21 International Player of the Year

Aaron Connolly

Lee O’Connor

Dara O’Shea

U19 Men's International Player of the Year

Jonathan Afolabi

Will Ferry

Lee O’Connor

U19 Women's International Player of the Year

Sadhbh Doyle

Megan Mackey

Roisin McGovern

U18 Men's International Player of the Year

Adam Idah

Jason Knight

Oisin McEntee

U17 Men's International Player of the Year

James Furlong

Joe Hodge

Andrew Omobamidele

U17 Women's International Player of the Year

Shauna Brennan

Eabha O’Mahony

Jessica Ziu

U16 Men's International Player of the Year

Colin Conroy

Ben McCormack

Gavin O'Brien

U16 Women's International Player of the Year

Kerryanne Browne

Della Doherty

Aoife Horgan

U15 Men's International Player of the Year

Evan Ferguson

Glory Nzingo

John Ryan

U15 Women's International Player of the Year

Aoife Cronin

Ellen Molloy

Jessie Stapleton

SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year

Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers)

Sean Gannon (Dundalk)

Chris Shields (Dundalk)

Intermediate Player of the Year

Alan McGreal (Crumlin United)

Dave O’Leary (Avondale United)

Conor Tourish (Letterkenny Rovers)

Junior International Player of the Year

Jordan Buckley (Usher Celtic)

Sean Guerins (St Michaels)

Kieran McDaid (Buncrana Hearts)

Colleges & Universities International Player of the Year

Dean Kelly (IT Carlow)

Maurice Nugent (NUI Galway)

Rob Slevin (University College Cork)

Schools International Player of the Year

Brandon Bermingham (St Mary’s Diocesan School, Drogheda)

Josh Honohan (St Francis College, Rochestown)

Niall O’Keefe (De La Salle College, Wateford)

Football For All International Player of the Year

Laurence Bryan (Street League)

Thomas Donogher (Powerchair)

Dillon Sheridan (Cerebral Palsy)