Limerick teenager short-listed for FAI International Player of the Year award
LIMERICK teenager John Ryan has been short-listed for a FAI International Player of the Year award.
The rising star is nominated in the U15 Men's International Player of the Year category, along with Evan Ferguson and Glory Nzingo.
In January, Ryan helped the Republic of Ireland U16 team to a third-placed finish in the Aegean Cup in Turkey.
Castletroy teenager Ryan made nine appearances for the Rep of Ireland U15s last season, since making his debut for the side in Poland last November.
The Castletroy College student initially played his schoolboy soccer locally with Aisling Annacotty.
In 2017, he joined St Kevins Boys, of Dublin. At the start of last year, the highly rated teenager signed for Shamrock Rovers.
The versatile Ryan, who also played GAA with Monaleen, is a past pupil of Milford NS and Gaelscoil Castletroy.
This is the 30th year of the FAI International Awards and celebrates the performances of players in the previous international season.
Senior Men's International Player of the Year
David McGoldrick
Enda Stevens
Glenn Whelan
Senior Women's International Player of the Year
Katie McCabe
Denise O’Sullivan
Louise Quinn
Young International Player of the Year
Alan Browne
Josh Cullen
Callum Robinson
'Three' International Goal of the Year
Conor Hourihane v Georgia
Lee O’Connor v Sweden
Troy Parrott v Sweden
U21 International Player of the Year
Aaron Connolly
Lee O’Connor
Dara O’Shea
U19 Men's International Player of the Year
Jonathan Afolabi
Will Ferry
Lee O’Connor
U19 Women's International Player of the Year
Sadhbh Doyle
Megan Mackey
Roisin McGovern
U18 Men's International Player of the Year
Adam Idah
Jason Knight
Oisin McEntee
U17 Men's International Player of the Year
James Furlong
Joe Hodge
Andrew Omobamidele
U17 Women's International Player of the Year
Shauna Brennan
Eabha O’Mahony
Jessica Ziu
U16 Men's International Player of the Year
Colin Conroy
Ben McCormack
Gavin O'Brien
U16 Women's International Player of the Year
Kerryanne Browne
Della Doherty
Aoife Horgan
U15 Men's International Player of the Year
Evan Ferguson
Glory Nzingo
John Ryan
U15 Women's International Player of the Year
Aoife Cronin
Ellen Molloy
Jessie Stapleton
SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year
Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers)
Sean Gannon (Dundalk)
Chris Shields (Dundalk)
Intermediate Player of the Year
Alan McGreal (Crumlin United)
Dave O’Leary (Avondale United)
Conor Tourish (Letterkenny Rovers)
Junior International Player of the Year
Jordan Buckley (Usher Celtic)
Sean Guerins (St Michaels)
Kieran McDaid (Buncrana Hearts)
Colleges & Universities International Player of the Year
Dean Kelly (IT Carlow)
Maurice Nugent (NUI Galway)
Rob Slevin (University College Cork)
Schools International Player of the Year
Brandon Bermingham (St Mary’s Diocesan School, Drogheda)
Josh Honohan (St Francis College, Rochestown)
Niall O’Keefe (De La Salle College, Wateford)
Football For All International Player of the Year
Laurence Bryan (Street League)
Thomas Donogher (Powerchair)
Dillon Sheridan (Cerebral Palsy)
