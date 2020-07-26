Treaty United unveil senior women and U17 squads for National League season

LIMERICK'S Treaty United have unveiled their senior women's and U17 squads for the upcoming National Women's Leagues.

Treaty United will begin their senior Women's National League campaign on August 8 in Dublin.

The Dave Rooney-managed senior women's team will be away to champions Peamount United in Greenogue.

The first home game for Treaty United will be on Wednesday, August 19 against Cork City in the Markets Field.

Meanwhile, Treaty United U17 manager Irene Hehir has also unveiled her squad for the upcoming season.

The 2020 Women's Under 17 National League season will commence on the weekend ending Sunday, August 16.

The 15 clubs have been divided into three groups with Treaty United pitted alongside Bohemians, Carlow-Kilkenny, DLR Waves and Galway WFC in Group 2.

Treaty United Senior Women's Squad: Goalkeepers: Michaela Mitchell, Medbh Ryan, Karen Connolly; Defenders: Ellen Casey, Jenna Slattery, Marie Curtin, Alannah Mitchell, Shannon Parbet, Clodagh Doherty, Anna Shine, Rosie Young, Eve O'Sullivan, Chloe Wills; Midfielders: Maggie Duncliff, Laura Kavannagh, Tara O'Gorman, Esra Kengal, Maura Shine, Lauren Keane, Aoife Cronin; Strikers: Aoife Horgan, Rebecca Horgan, Cara Griffin, Gillian Keenan, Chloe Connolly

Treaty United U17 squad: Jenna Slattery, Aoife Cronin, Laoise Browne, Ellen Casey, Brid McMaugh, Jessica McCarthy-Gilligan, Aisling Kelly, Nicole McNamara, Micheala Lawrence, Laoise O'hAodha, Emma Nolan, Áine Walsh, Emily O'Halloran, Jodie Keane, Eve O'Sullivan, Ciara Houlihan, Caoilinn Casey, Abbie Lenihan, Shauna Pearson, Eimear Carey.