Sadness at passing of former Ballingarry AFC founding member Moss McAuliffe

THERE has been widespread sadness in recent days at former Chairman, manager and President of Ballingarry AFC,Maurice 'Moss' McAuliffe.

The late Moss McAuliffe, of Rylands, Ballingarry, was a founding member of Ballingarry AFC in 1984, the club's first team manager who guided the team to their first title in 1986. He was the club's first Chairman and first President.

In a post on their Facebook page, Ballingarry AFC paid a warm tribute to Moss McAuliffe.

The post read: "He (Moss Auliffe) was a hugely popular figure within the club and the wider community, a man who was held in the highest esteem by everyone that knew him, he will be sadly missed.

"The club would like to offer its deepest sympathy to his wife Mary, son Moss Jnr, and daughters Michelle, Fiona and Lorraine and his extended family and many friends.

"May he rest in peace."

The late Moss McAuliffe's funeral Mass which will take place on tomorrow, Friday at The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ballingarry, at 12 noon can be viewed at https://www.churchservices.tv/ballingarry

In compliance with Covid-19 guidelines regarding public gatherings, Moss's Funeral Mass will be limited to 50 people inside the Church.