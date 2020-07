CONFIRMED: Details of Munster's Guinness PRO14 derby fixtures

FIXTURE details have been confirmed for Munster's two remaining regular season Guinness PRO14 fixtures against fellow Irish provinces.

Johann van Graan's Munster side will take on great rivals Leinster in Round 14 of the Guinness Pro14 at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, August 22 at 7.35pm, live eirsport and Premier Sports.

Munster complete their programme of regular season fixtures in the resumed Guinness PRO 14 with a date against Connacht at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, August 30 at 3pm (Live on TG4).

The Guinness Pro14 semi-finals will be played on the weekend of September 4-6. The final of the Guinness Pro14 will take place on Saturday, September 12.

Guinness Pro 14 fixtures Round 14

Friday, August 21: Benetton Rugby v Zebre | Stadio Monigo, Treviso at 19:00 (20:00 ITA)

Saturday, August 22: Scarlets v Cardiff Blues | Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli at 15:00

Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors | BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh at 17:15

Leinster v Munster | Aviva Stadium, Dublin at 19:35

Sunday, August 23: Ospreys v Dragons | Liberty Stadium, Swansea at 14:15

Connacht v Ulster | Aviva Stadium, Dublin at 16:30 (live on TG4)

Guinness PRO 14 fixtures Round 15

Friday, August 28: Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh | BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh at 19:35

Saturday, August 29: Dragons v Scarlets | Rodney Parade, Newport at 17:15

Ulster v Leinster | Aviva Stadium, Dublin at 19:35

Sunday, August 30: Munster v Connacht | Aviva Stadium, Dublin at 15:00 (live on TG4)

Cardiff Blues v Ospreys | Rodney Parade, Newport at 17:00

Zebre v Benetton Rugby | Stadio Lanfranchi, Parma at 19:00 (20:00 UK)



Guinness PRO14 Final Series Semi-Finals: To be played on the weekend of September 4/5/6 Finals: To be played on Saturday, September 12