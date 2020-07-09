Limerick's William O'Connor competes in PDC Summer Series

LIMERICK arrowsmith William O'Connor is back in action this Thursday for day two of the PDC Summer Series in Milton Keynes.

Cappamore man O'Connor has been drawn against world number one Michael van Gerwen in his opening round fixture on Thursday afternoon.

Van Gerwen won Wednesday's action in the PDC Summer Series at the Marshall Arena beating Peter Wright in the final.

The second of five £75,000 Players Championship events sees the 128-strong field of players return to action on Thursday.

Thirty three-year-old O'Connor, nicknamed 'The Magpie', has a current PDC world ranking of 39.

O'Connor suffered a 6-3 defeat to England's James Wade on the opening day of the PDC Summer Series on Wednesday.

The Limerick man featured in the sport's prestigious Premier League roadshow in Dublin last February at the 3 Arena in Dublin.

Matches are the best of 11 legs up to, and including, the quarter-finals, with the semi-finals being the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.

Following the completion of Covid-19 testing at the PDC Summer Series, the PDC confirmed on Wednesday that all tests returned negative results.

A total of 229 players, managers, officials and staff attending the events were tested with throat and nasal swabs on arrival at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes and held in quarantine whilst the results were processed.

The PDC Summer Series is being staged in line with British government guidelines, which include strict rules in place with regards to social distancing.