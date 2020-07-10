Limerick GAA notes - latest news from 22 different clubs

THIS week's Limerick GAA notes features the latest news from 22 different clubs across the county.

AHANE

ACTION: Our Senior hurlers welcomed Ballybricken-Bohermore to Mackey Park on Saturday for a challenge game.

Just as the referee threw the ball in the skies opened and it poured rain for the full sixty minutes. We took the lead from early on and kept it throughout the game. Both teams are to be commended for their efforts and skills throughout the game in the horrendous conditions.

TRAINING: Our Underage teams are all back training and are loving being back out on the field.

As always please ensure that you are following all the guidelines and keeping up to date on all the latest government advice when it comes to Covid-19 to ensure that we can all stay playing.

BALLYSTEEN

LIMERICK SFC: The draw for the revamped Limerick Senior Football Championship took place recently and we were drawn in a group with Newcastle West and Drom-Broadford.

We are not in action in Round 1 but will meet the losers of the Newcastle West and Drom-Broadford match in Round 2 before playing the winner of that match in Round 3. No dates have been fixed yet for Rounds 2 & 3. Round 1 is set to take place the weekend of August 15.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Well done to John Neville (€2000), Mary & Maria Somers (€200) on their wins in the latest Club Limerick Draw.

There is still time to enter for the eight remaining draws left for the year.

Contact Alan Kehoe (0871237562) or John Anglim (0862362642) for more information if you want to sign up directly.

PATRONS FOR GAA BOOK: First of all, many thanks to all those who have already contributed €50 to become a patron of the upcoming book by Paul Anglim on the history of the GAA in the parish of Askeaton-Ballysteen. We are all the more grateful for your generosity in what is a very difficult period for everyone.

The book will be over 400 pages long and there will be substantial printing costs. There will be a patron’s page in the book and Ballysteen GAA club are appealing for individuals to contribute €50. For €50, the person’s name will appear on the patron’s page and they will receive a book worth €20.

All proceeds will go towards Ballysteen GAA to help cover printing costs. The book will be going to the printers soon, so if you want to become a patron and have your name associated with this worthy cause, contact Chairman, Alan Kehoe (0871237562), Secretary, John Neville (0876505469), Treasurer, John Anglim (0862362642). If you want to pay through revolut, send to Paul Anglim on 0872838990.

SERVICE TO THE ELDERLY: Ballysteen GAA along with Askeaton GAA & Askeaton-Ballysteen-Kilcornan Bord na nÓg GAA wish to offer our services to the eldery and the most vulnerable in our community during this current time and throughout the weeks ahead.

All three clubs are coming together to give back to our community that has supported us throughout good times and bad. We will be offering to help anyone who requires shopping, prescriptions, fuel etc to be collected on their behalf and delivered to their doorstep.

We will support local businesses to help keep our local community going. Listed below are our co-ordinators numbers. You can ring or text these numbers and we will organise assistance thereafter. Best hygiene practices will be used by our volunteers during the deliver of this service.

Thanks to everyone who is volunteering as part of this. Every little helps in the sustainment and sense of community amongst ourselves. Please remember to share this information to people who are not on Social Media so that they know this service is available.

Co-Ordinators: Askeaton – Theresa Kenny O'Connell (087 6497963) and Eamon Purcell (087 9382972); Ballysteen – John Neville (087 6505469) and Alan Kehoe (087 1237562).

BALLYBRICKEN-BOHERMORE

HURLING: Ballybricken-Bohermore junior hurlers returned to action with a defeat against Ahane seniors on Saturday last in a one sided affair Ahane ran out comfortable winners.

Team from Shane O’Neill, Jack Owens, Paul Martin, Mark O’Dea, Matt Mitchell, Patrick Byrnes, Alan O'Riordan, John Stack, Conor McCarthy, Michael Martin, Niall Mitchell, Eoghan O’Neill, Colm Teefy, Daniel Owens, Daniel Maguire, Hugh Leonard, John Casey, Colm O’Riordan, Enda O’Callaghan, Cathal O’Neill.

LOTTO: Our club lotto has resumed tickets can be purchased from Scanlon’s shop or at Elm Court service station as well as online at www.ballybrickenbohermoreegaa.ie and from club officials.

The jackpot is €6,300 and will remain frozen due to reduced income thanks for your ongoing support. It is hoped that juvenile and all adult levels will resume in the next few weeks please see club text for updates.

BLACKROCK

LOTTO: There was no winner of our Club lotto on Wednesday July 1. The numbers drawn were 9, 10, 17, 18. The €40 lucky dip went to Dylan Dawson, Promotor Brendan O’Brien. The €20 lucky dips went to Jack Murphy, c/o Dave and Brid Sheehy, Promotor Centra, Amanda O’Dea, Promotor Breda Walsh, Marie Burke, Promotor Fintan Leahy, Marguerite Murphy, Promotor Centra.

FIXTURES: The U21’s are the first back to competitive action on Friday July 17 v Murroe-Boher in Kilfinane at 7.30. Saturday July 25 we return to Senior hurling with our first match v Ballybrown in Bruff at 7pm. Junior B hurlers are in action on Tuesday August 4 v Bruree.

BRUREE

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Congratulations to Mildred O'Dea who won €100 in the June draw. The cost of entry to the draw is only €10 per draw with €5 going directly back to your local nominated club. ie Bruree GAA. When joining the draw online be sure to select Bruree GAA as your club. Thank you and best of luck to all our members. We appreciate your support.

RETURN TO PLAY: It's great to see activity at the Sportsfield again after three months of nothing. There has been excellent turnouts for the various training sessions and everyone is looking forward to resuming competitive action.

The Covid-19 Club Education eLearning module for Gaelic Games needs to be completed by anyone entering club facilities for training sessions/games, especially all Covid supervisors/club officers, players/parents or guardians of underage players, and team personnel. It takes approximately 20 minutes to complete and can be accessed at any time via any PC, mobile or tablet device. Those who pass a simple quiz will be able to generate a Certificate of Completion which they can print or take a screengrab of to show Covid Supervisors that they are compliant for teams they are involved with before their initial return.

All Bruree GAA members please email the certificate to secretary.bruree.limerick@gaa.ie or send the screen shot to David Deady. If you have any difficulty with any part of the process please reach out.

CAHERLINE

JUNIOR A HURLING: Our Junior A panel returned to action on July 2 with a challenge game away to Mungret. Great run out for the lads, taking the win 4-23 to 1-14.

The first round of this years County Junior A Hurling Championship has been fixed, we will face Castletown-Ballyagran on Sunday July 26 in Kilbreedy at 1pm. We might have another challenge match next Sunday, keep an eye on our social media for details closer to the weekend.

U21 HURLING: Caherline will play Pallasgreen in the County U21 Championship on Friday July 17 at 7:30pm in Cappamore.

RETURN TO PLAY PROTOCOLS: As posted on our social media pages, the GAA's e-learning Module & health questionnaire must be completed by all players, club officers and parents of juvenile players. It only takes a few minutes to complete each one. Thank you all in advance for your cooperation.

LOTTO: No winner, numbers drawn were 1, 2, 13, 15. Lucky dip winners were Sarah Connaughton, Pat Coffey, Kenneth D, Maria Crosse and Michelle Nelligan.

Next weeks jackpot will be €4,800 and the draw will be held on Friday night via Facebook Live from the Caherline Gaa clubhouse from 9.30pm. As always, we'd appreciate your support. Tickets are on sale in Ryans XL shop and from the usual promoters.

CLAUGHAUN

COVID-19: Club activities have resumed in conjunction with the GAA Return to Play guidelines. All indoor facilities such as the dressing rooms, gym and clubhouse remain closed while it is not permitted to enter the grounds unless a group training session is scheduled.

INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL: Our intermediate footballers have been drawn in a revised group with Mountcollins and Rathkeale.

Training has recommenced under the Return to Play guidelines in preparation for their first game vs Mountcollins on August 15/16.

JUNIor HURLING: Our junior hurlers remain in an unchanged group and have begun preparations for their first round tie against Drom-Broadford. This game has been fixed for Sunday July 26 at 1pm in Askeaton.

UNDERAGE: Underage training has resumed and we look forward to the return of underage fixtures in the coming weeks.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: With many clubs being faced with a substantial loss in income due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Club Limerick Draw has become much more important as a means of coping with the increasing costs of running a club both on and off the field.

The draw is currently our club's only source of income and we would encourage all those with an interest in Claughaun to consider subscribing.

LOTTO: The club lotto remains postponed until further notice. We look forward to the time when we can resume the weekly draw as normal.

CROOM

DEVELOPMENT: There has been some great progress with the new field development in the last week. The bank has been completely removed, as has the remaining old chain link perimeter fencing, dugouts and old lights at the road side of the pitch. We look forward to its completion and installation of planned upgrades. Thank you to everyone for helping out with the development and to those who have contributed to all our fundraising efforts. Stay tuned for updates.

RETURN TO PLAY: The GAA are asking every member in the club to complete an e-learning module on covid 19 guidelines in order for us to return to play. It’s very straight forward and won’t take any more than 20 mins to complete. You will get a certificate of completion at the end and if every member can take a screen shot or a photograph of the certificate and send it to the club secretary for our records it would be greatly appreciated.

And finally all of us must fill in a health questionnaire online. This is a once off health check and the covid supervisors will check in at every training session to make sure there have been no changes in your health since you have filled it in.

Parents/Guardians must complete these for underage players to return to training Thanks in advance and if you have any questions please don’t hesitate to contact PJ O’Mahony 085 7161505, Richard O’Kelly 085 8610223, Ger Flynn 087 2833095.

HURLING: Our Intermediate hurlers have been back training hard since the lockdown. They have played 1 challenge match and have 2 more to play before the first round of championship v Granagh-Ballingarry on Saturday July 25 7pm in Croagh.

Ryan O'Shea and James Malone have been named Captain and Vice Captain respectively. Richie O'Kelly has been added to the management team of Tomas Moloney (Manager/Coach), and Stephen Lucey.

BORD NA NOG: All age groups as well as Minors have returned to training since the lockdown, apart from our U6s. Their coaches will be in touch with parents with their planned return to play.

INJURY-INSURANCE: All players must have their insurance/membership paid up prior to returning to play. As players are not covered, the club cannot allow players to play until it is paid.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Join the Club Limerick Draw today-only €10 per month. The next draw takes place on Saturday July 25.Contact your local draw sellor or our club draw co-ordinator Richie O'Kelly.

LOTTO: Our club Lotto is due back in the next couple of weeks. Keep an eye out for news on our Facebook page or from your local sellors.

DOON

CASH FOR CLOBBER: Last call for 'Cash for Clobber'. Any unwanted clothes can be left in bags at the door of the changing rooms at the GAA Field. Your support is appreciated.

FIXTURES: U21 hurling, Doon v Kilmallock on Friday July 17 at 7.30pm in the LIT Gaelic Grounds, winners play again on Sunday July 19. Junior A hurling, Doon v St Kierans on Friday July 25 at 7.00pm in Clarina. The club’s senior hurling campaign starts on Sunday August 2. U16 hurling on Monday August 3, Doon v Kildimo-Pallaskenry. Minor hurling on Friday August 7, Doon v Mungret in Mungret. The U14 hurling gets underway on Monday July 27. No dates for the Junior B hurling.

CUL CAMP: The Doon Cul Camp will start on Monday July 20 until Friday July 25. All places on the camp have been allocated.

LOTTO: Details of the Doon Lotto can be had on the Doon GAA Twitter account.

DROMIN-ATHLACCA

REOPEN: Due to the east of restrictions of Covid-19 the reopening of pitches and training is underway. Training for all levels resumed last week and great credit is due to all managers and Covid Officers for all their hard work and organising skills to ensure this was as cohesive as possible.

It was great to see our pitches open again and in such great condition. All training has now resumed with the understanding that players and all participants will have completed the eLearn ing module on GAA.ie and completed a Health Questionnaire. You can do this on returntoplay.gaa.ie Once completed, a screenshot can be sent to the relevant Covid Officer.

The schedule for the week ahead consists of: Hurling training for U6, U,8 and U10 will be held on Tuesday evenings in Athlacca Pitch from 6.30-7.30pm; U12 training will be on Tuesday evenings from 7-8pm in Banogue; U14 will be on Fridays from 7-8pm in Athlacca and Minors will train Wednesdays from 7-8pm in Athlacca. Girls Football will be held on Monday evenings from 6.30 - 7.30pm in Athlacca with U12-14 and U16 training on Sunday evenings from 6.30-7.30pm. Please note that players need to be dropped to training five minutes pre start time prepared for training with each player having their own water bottle. Sharing of these will not be permitted. Please keep in contact with relevant groups for updates.

CUL CAMP: It's great news that Kellogs Cul Camps will be going ahead this year. It will be held in Athlacca on the week of July 27. The week is guaranteed to be packed full of fun! We will let you know as soon as the link is open for bookings. Please note, places are limited with a total of 70 children allowed to participate so please book on time. This year, walk-ins will not be permitted. Bookings will have to be made on line.

LOTTO: You will be delighted to hear that Club Lotto is back! Due to Covid-19 restrictions, club lotto was suspended in March with three draws remaining in the 2019/2020 lottery.

These three draws will take place on July 11, 18 and 25 in Athlacca Clubhouse. Due to Covid-19, we will run a six month lottery starting on Saturday August 1 until the end of February 2021. The cost is €50 for two lines in each draw. This year, again due to Covid-19, we would appreciate it if you could pay by bank transfer and email confirmation and your two sets of numbers to mikeryanqs@outlook.ie. The club IBAN number is IE49AIBK93521207561054. €7000 is in the pot, and wouldn't that be a great win.

FIXTURES: Round 1 of the Lyons’ of Limerick Premier Intermediate Championship will see Dromin-Athlacca take on Glenroe on July 25 at 7pm in Kilmallock. U21 B Hurling Championship commences on July 17 with Dromin-Athlacca playing Kildimo-Pallaskenry. Dromin-Athlacca minors will play Mungret on August 7.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The next Club Limerick Draw will take place on Saturday July 25. Joining this draw can be easily done either online or directly through our club by contacting our coordinators Ann Breen of Athlacca, Michael Carmody of Rathcannon, Morgan Walsh of Athlacca and John Murphy of Dromin or by contacting any committee member.

GOOD LUCK: Dromin-Athlacca GAA club would like to acknowledge Shane Dowling on his recent retirement. Shane has provided us with much delight throughout his exemplary career in GAA. We wish him every success in his retirement.

FEDAMORE

BORD NA NOG: Training continues every Tuesday evening at 6.30pm in Caherelly and Thursday evening 6.30pm in Fedamore for U6, U8 and U10.

LOTTO: This week’s numbers are 6, 17, 21 and 22. There was no winner of the jackpot which is now worth €15,300.

The lucky dip winners of €25 each were Daniel and Ellen C/o Miriam Power, Elizabeth Hedderman, Ann McNamara and Denis Carmody Jnr.

Next week's draw is on Sunday, July 12 in the community centre at 8pm. Tickets available online or at the community centre Sunday nights. Thanks for your support.

RETURN TO PLAY: We continue to monitor return to play guidelines. We are delighted to be back on the playing fields for all age groups and will post fixtures in the coming weeks.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Join the CLUB Limerick Draw. Next Draw takes place on Saturday July 25. Only €10 per month.

FR CASEYS

SPIN AND WIN: Fr Caseys GAA Spin & Win draw has resumed since Monday July 6. Tickets cost just €2, or 3 for €5 with a Jackpot of €5,000 up for grabs. Tickets can now be purchased from Sheehys Hardware, Moss Harnetts, Cryle Dry Cleaners, Dick Dalton, Ann Lyons, Abbey Tiles & Paint, Rock Hair Scissors, Upper Cuts or any committee member. We really appreciate your support for our local draw.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The next Club Limerick Draw will take place on Saturday July 25.

Many thanks to all the club members who have joined the draw to date. The cost is only €10 per draw with €5 going directly back to your local nominated club. For those who still wish to join, you can sign up online at limerickgaa.ie/club-limerick-draw. Previous draw results can also be viewed on this site.

BUY A BRICK FUNDRAISER: Fr Caseys GAA will in the coming month embark on a Buy-A-Brick Fundraiser to raise vital funds for our GAA Club. Given the current climate all volunteer organisations across the country need the support of its members now more than ever. We are calling on all club members both past and present, those overseas and within the locality to dig deep and support this unique fundraiser.

On a designated club area (yet to be decided) we will place inscribed bricks with the name of the donator on them for future generations to treasure your generosity. The finer details of this fundraiser will be advertised in the coming weeks but for now please spread the word to family and friends.

RETURN TO PLAY: As part of the GAA return to play, all active club members are reminded that they need to complete the online Covid-19 Club Education eLearning Module. The Certificate of Completion should then be emailed to the club secretary @secretary.frcaseys.limerick@gaa.ie. This eLearning module aims to inform those involved with GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association Clubs on their roles and responsibilities for the safe resumption of Gaelic games activities.

It is particularly aimed at Covid Supervisors/Officers, Players/Team Personnel, and the Parents/Guardians of Underage Players. However anyone present at training sessions/games should complete this module to gain an understanding of the Safe Return Guidelines. In addition all players are required to complete the Online Health Questionnaire https://returntoplay.gaa.ie in advance of all upcoming club trainings and matches.

GALBALLY

DISTANCE DERBY: The Distance Derby with Galbally GAA and Ballylanders GAA in association with Pieta House was a huge success. As of 9pm on Sunday night July 5, the total amount had surpassed €15,000 and continued to grow.

A huge thanks is due to all participants young and old, and all contributors for their generosity. Thanks also to the sponsors of the refreshments Ger Fahy (Horizon) and Jason Frewen. There are a number of people in both clubs who played significant parts and are well known for their contributions, and their effort are greatly appreciated.

SENIOR FOOTBALL: The Galbally Senior Footballers were back in action on Friday night last with a game against Arravale Rovers as preparations continue for the Limerick SFC.

The squad was: Peter Morrissey, Dylan O Sullivan, Peter O Dwyer, Tony Henebry, Michael O Dwyer, Ciaran Sheehan, Roibeard Donovan, Dave Cussen, Eoin Halligan, Jack O’Mullane, Liam Casey, Cathal Flynn, Mark Quinlan, James Cummins, James Ryan, Mike Donovan, Kieran Hickey, John Kearns, Jamie Morrissey, Jordan Dineen, Ger Quinlan, Jack Donovan, Eoin O’Mahony, Josh Dineen, Gary McCarthy. There will be more action in the coming weeks and information will be circulated locally at shorter notice.

GARRYSPILLANE

RETURN: Club Activities have resumed in conjunction with GAA Return to Play Guidelines. Before every training session and match you are required to re-confirm your health status. This can be done online every time at www.returntoplay.gaa.ie. It is important that health & safety protocols are followed, especially the use of personal water bottles and hand sanitizer. All indoor facilities such as dressing rooms remain closed.

FIXTURES: Sunday July 19 – U21 Hurling Championship Garryspillane v Doon/Kilmallock/Na Piarsaigh/Patrickswell - Venue & Time to Be Confirmed; Sunday July 26 - Junior A Hurling Championship Garryspillane v Ballybrown in Caherelly at 7pm; Sunday August 2 - Senior Hurling Championship Garryspillane v Blackrock/Ballybrown - Venue & Tine to Be Confirmed; Friday August 7 - Minor A Hurling Championship Garryspillane v Cois Laoi Gaels Venue to be confirmed Time: 7pm.

LOTTO: Our Lotto will make a welcome return on Monday July 20. Tickets available in local shops and we have now an online payment facility – Full Details Shortly.

BORD NA NOG: Training is back in full swing on Monday night from 7pm to 8pm. Before every training session and match you are required to re-confirm your health status. This can be done online every time at www.returntoplay.gaa.ie. Wednesday July 29 - U14 Div 1b Hurling Championship Garryspillane v Na Piarsaigh in Caherdavin at 7pm; Monday August 17 - U16 Div 2b Hurling Championship Garryspillane v Hospital-Herbertstown in Hospital at 7pm.

CUL CAMP: Camp Now Fully Booked. Garryspillane-Galbally Kellogg’s Cul Camp will go ahead from July 27-31 in Knocklong Community Field.

FUNDRAISING: Our €20 draw which was due to take place at Easter will be rescheduled in the coming weeks keep an eye on Social Media for updates. All money raised will go to future developments and team preparations. Tickets on Sale Available from anyone of the following Darren Hayes, Frank Carroll, David Dawson, Gearoid Power, TJ Ryan, Liam Russell, Donie Ryan, Corona Ryan, any player, and all local shops.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Eight draws remaining at €10 per month. If you would like to join this draw for your chance of winning one of 31 monthly prizes. Please contact any committee member or you can join online at https://limerickgaa.ie/club-limerick-draw.

HOSPITAL-HERBERTSTOWN

RETURN: As you are probably aware GAA activities have resume. Your coaches/management team will continue to be in contact to remind you of the protocols to which everyone is expected to adhere.

At this point H/H GAA Club would like to confirm that no player/mentor will be put under any pressure to resume activities if you feel any way uncomfortable. The Club will respect your individual decision in this matter. Looking forward to a safe return for all. Please ensure your membership, health questionnaire, and education module are complete before returning to your first training session

JBHC: Tuesday August 4 v Kilmallock at home, Tuesday August 11 v Bruff away, Tuesday September 8 v Castletown/Ballyagran at home, Tuesday September 15 v Glenroe away.

U21 HURLING: Friday July 17 v Claughan at 7.30 at home.

BORD NA NOG: The U8's, U10's and U14's made there long awaited return to the pitch. The club would like to thank everyone for their cooperation with the new protocols and helping make it a successful return.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The next Club Limerick Draw will take place on Saturday July 25. To join contact our club draw coordinator Pat Foley 0868593838 or any committee member if you have any queries. Your support is much appreciated.

LOTTO: The Jackpot is €3,700 and the draw will take place in the clubhouse on Monday July 13 at 9.30 and will hopefully be live on Facebook and/or the video will be posted on our social media platforms after the draw. Any tickets bought since the last draw on March 9 will be valid for this draw. Buy your tickets for €2 each or 3 for €5. Or contact 087-6357058 if you wish to buy tickets and the above options are not suitable. Thank you for support.

MEMBERSHIP: 2020 membership is still open.

CUL CAMP: After much deliberation we regret to inform you, that we will not be hosting a Cúl Camp this year. This decision has been a difficult one but was made in the interest of the health, safety and wellbeing of everyone concerned during this Covid-19 era.

We will now focus our attention on getting everyone back to training in a safe and secure environment. Parents who have already paid can claim a refund. Kellogs Cúl Camp gear is also available to purchase on line.

CLOTHES COLLECTION: Used clean clothes, shoes and bags. No duvets, pillows or teddy’s. Don’t throw it away, donate and support. The more it weighs the more we raise. Contact Geraldine on 0876357058 for drop off details. Thank you.

MEMORY LANE: Keep an eye on our social media pages for trips down memory lane for the club and county. If you have memories that you would like shared please email photo and details to pro.hospitalherbertstown.limerick@gaa.ie and we’ll gladly share them.

STAY LOCAL: Remember to shop local and support local business. Respect social distance and stay at home as much as you can.

BEST OF LUCK: To Shane Dowling on his county retirement.

RIP: Sympathy to the O'Donovan family on their recent breavement.

KILTEELY-DROMKEEN

RETURN: Training for our junior hurlers and footballers is back in full swing whilst observing all guidelines. Our hurlers have played Staker Wallace and Emly in challenge games and will host Arravelle Rovers this Wednesday at 8pm in the local field. Our underage players are also back and making use of our new outdoor facilities.

MEMBERSHIP: Membership will close on July 11, you can play through club force or any club officer.

LOTTO: Lotto will make a welcome return on Monday July 27.

VOLUNTEERS: It was great to see people turning up last Saturday morning to do some volunteer work in the field, it was very much appreciated. We will have other days where help will be needed, we will keep you posted.

FRONTLINE WORKERS: As the country struggles to return to some normality it should not be forgotten that many people worked extremely hard and made huge personal sacrifices to keep the country going during very difficult times.

From Doctors and nurses to binmen, delivery workers, cleaners, food producers, shop workers etc. they all helped play their part. Many in our community were amongst these workers and we all take this opportunity to thank each and everyone of you.

MONALEEN

RETURN TO ACTION: Monaleen GAA club are thrilled to return to the fields of play in recent weeks. Considerable efforts were put in by officers of the club, across every sector - Adult, Juvenile, Ladies Football and Camogie, over the past number of weeks to prepare and plan for this return. There are significant requirements on the club, and we are very appreciative of the number of parents and coaches who have stepped forward to become Covid Compliance Officers for each team.

We ask all members to do their utmost to comply with the requests of these officers. Together we will ensure that we all play our part in ensuring the safety of all members. We wish every team the best in their respective competitions.

COVID VOLUNTEER RESPONSE: Things have really slackened off over the last few weeks and calls in to the Monaleen GAA Covid Volunteer Response have now reduced to a standstill. With a view to a potential second wave, we will keep our volunteer group on standby. We took loads of calls and helped out so many households who would otherwise have been in a serious bind. We were delighted and proud to serve so many of our community in their hour of need.

CONDOLENCES: All in Monaleen GAA club would like to extend our deepest sympathy to Michael and the Sheahan family on the death of his brother Francis Sheahan. Michael is our former Chairman and former vice principal of Monaleen National school. Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.

LOTTO: The latest Lotto draw took place on Thursday, July 3 with the jackpot standing at €20,000. The numbers drawn were 13, 15, 21 and 28. Winners of the €50 lucky dips were M. Noonan, Kylemore; S. Walker, Kilonan; P. Mulqueen, Evanwood; M. Lipper, Norwood Park. The subscriber draw was staged on Thursday night last 'behind closed doors'. The draw was streamed on Facebook and Instagram Stories. Thank you for your continued support.

MUNGRET ST PAULS

RETURN TO PLAY: Over the last few days it has been fantastic to see the gates reopened and our teams start to return to training. We can’t wait to see all our teams start back over the coming days and weeks. A schedule for each team will be provided directly by the team coaches. Please keep an eye on our social media as well to get all the latest updates.

All Covid Supervisors, team coaches, players and parent/guardians of underage players need to complete the Covid-19 Education e-Learning module before they return. Everyone participating must also complete the online Health Questionnaire once prior to the first occasion they return to the club. Parents/guardians will need to complete the questionnaire on behalf of underage players. Using the same online system, participants will be required to declare, before each training session or game, that their health status has not changed. Finally, it is important that all players are registered with the Club for insurance purposes. Players who are not registered this year will not be able to train or play.

CHEQUE PRESENTATION: Thank you to everyone who took part in the Operation Transformation and Ireland Lights Up walks earlier in the year. Kevin O'Hagan handed over a cheque for €590 to St. Gabriels Children's Respite House, which was raised from donations on each night.

NA PIARSAIGH

RETURN TO PLAY: It is great to see the gates of Na Piarsaigh reopen and the teams beginning to return to training.

As we previously told everyone, the GAA's e learning module and health questionnaire is mandatory for all players, club officers and parents of juvenile players. Please take the couple of minutes required to complete both. All indoor facilities such as the dressing rooms, gym and clubhouse remain closed while it is not permitted to enter the grounds unless a group training session is scheduled.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: There is still time to join the eight remaining draws for this year. This draw is a vital source of income for both the County and the clubs. You may join online through the Na Piarsaigh website or contact the draw coordinator Kenny Leonard at 087 7956436

PPE FOR FRONTLINE WORKERS: A huge thank you to all those volunteers who helped Limerick Institute of Technology with the assembly of personal protective equipment for our frontline workers. Each Tuesday a dedicated group of volunteers met in LIT to assembly face shields for the frontline.

LOTTO: The club lotto is still on hold as we await instruction from the GAA about the use of our facilities. We look forward to resuming the lotto real soon.

FIXTURES: Our Senior hurlers who are drawn in group 2 of the Championship are back in action on Friday July 24 v Kilmallock in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm. Our senior footballers are in group 2 where we will face Adare on August 15 in Clarina at 7pm

PATRICKSWELL

SAFE RETURN TO GAELIC GAMES: Players are allowed to return to training. It is important that health & safety protocols are followed, especially the use of personal water bottles and hand sanitiser. Before every training session, you are required to re-confirm your health status. This can be done online at www.returntoplay.gaa.ie

LOTTO: The next lotto draw is on Monday July 13.

CLUB GEAR: A club gear order is being submitted on Friday July 10. Contact Louise O'Donnell on 0860406879 to place an order.

ST KIERANS

REOPEN: St Kierans club grounds have reopened since June 24, and training has been allowed since June 29.

The formats for the various competitions have be revised. In the Limerick SFC St Kierans will now play only two matches instead of five as the two groups of 12 have been reduced to four groups of 3. They will meet Galbally in round 1 in Kilmallock on Sunday August 16, at 7pm, and if they win, they will play Monaleen in round 3 on the weekend of August 30. The top two teams qualify for the County quarter finals. The Limerick JAHC fixtures have also been announced. St Kierans are in Group 1 and commence against Doon on the weekend of July 25/26. They also play Ballybrown, Caherline, Garryspillane, and Castletown-Ballyagran.

ST PATRICKS

RETURN TO PLAY:Club teams have returned to the field and have been adhering to return to play guidelines. Dressing rooms and the club house are not permitted in this current phase.

ADULT TEAMS: Both teams will be in championship action in August. Our Intermediate hurling team will play the losers of Newcastle West and Knockaderry on the weekend of August 1/2 and will again be in action the following weekend. The Intermediate football team will play championship favourites Gerald Griffins on Saturday August 15 at 7pm in Askeaton in their first group game.

MINOR FOOTBALL: Our minor football team will compete in the Premier minor championship, the group consists of Newcastle West, Fr Caseys, Mungret, Monaleen and Galbally. Galbally will be the opposition in round 1 at the end of August.

UNDERAGE: Underage teams have also been returning and there have been big numbers present. U12/13/14 hurling have been training on Monday nights at 7pm, the football returns Thursday at 7pm. U6, U8 and U10 have also returned to the field. U14 and U16 will be first in action in August and fixtures for other age groups will be finalised in the near future.

CUL CAMP: St Patricks Gaa Cul Camp will take place from Monday August 17 to Friday August 21.The camp will run from 10pm to 2pm each day and is open for boys and girls aged 6 yrs to 13yrs.

MEMBERSHIP: Membership is now due with the return to playing activity and competitions to recommence. Adult Player €50, Adult €50, Social €30, Social Couple €50, OAP €20, Student €30, Juvenile (1 Child up to 18 yrs €30), Juvenile (2 children up to 18 years €55), Juvenile (3 children up to 18 years €75).