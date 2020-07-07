Former Munster second row moving to France

FORMER Munster second-row Gerbrandt Grobler has signed for French side Stade Francais.

Grobler has signed a two-year deal with the Top 14 side, joining the club from Premiership side Gloucester Rugby.

South African-born Grobler moved to Munster from Top 14 side Racing 92 in the 2017/2018 season.

The imposing second row had previously represented Western Province in the Currie and Vodacom Cups, and played Super Rugby with the Stormers.

An ankle injury sustained in the pre-season game against Worcester Warriors delayed Grobler's Munster debut, but he returned to action in January 2018, helping Munster A qualify for the British & Irish Cup quarter-finals.

He made his Guinness PRO14 debut against Zebre at Thomond Park in February 2018 and followed that up with a first Champions Cup appearance off the bench against Toulon in the Champions Cup quarter-final.

Grobler started 23 times for Gloucester after joining the Cherry and Whites ahead of the 2018-19 season.