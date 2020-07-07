Munster's CJ Stander and Chris Cloete complete isolation period

THE Munster squad have started their third week of training at the High Performance Centre in Limerick as preparations continue for the planned resumption of the Guinness PRO14 on August 22/23.

Back-rows Chris Cloete and CJ Stander trained on Monday having completed their respective 14-day isolation periods after arriving back in Ireland from South Africa last month.

Cloete and Stander were cleared to access the High Performance Centre at UL having undergone PCR testing last week.

The squad will train this week and next week before getting a nine-day break from the HPC.

Head Coach Johann van Graan said: “We won’t be into full training, scrummaging, lineout, rucking, mauling, full contact until July 27, so it’s important that we build up the players through this phase and make sure we get their bodies right because they haven’t played a game of rugby for a very long time.”