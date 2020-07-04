Limerick jockey celebrates stunning Epsom Derby success
Limerick jockey Emmet McNamara enjoyed a famous Investec Epsom Derby success this Saturday Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post
LIMERICK jockey Emmet McNamara scored the biggest success of his riding career when claiming a stunning first Epsom Derby success this Saturday afternoon.
Thirty year-old McNamara, son of Rathkeale-based trainer Eric and Paula McNamara, scored a thrilling front running Classic success on the Aidan O'Brien-trained Serpentine.
The Investec Derby is the most valuable race in Britain and the most prestigious of flat racing's five Classics.
In-form jockey Emmet finished runner-up in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh last wekeend as his mount Tiger Moth, again trained by Aidan O'Brien, had to give way to stable mate Santiago in a thrilling finish to the Irish Classic.
More to follow: -
