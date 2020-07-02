Injury forces Limerick hurling star Shane Dowling into early retirement

LIMERICK hurling hero Shane Dowling has confirmed his inter-county retirement.

Persistent injury has forced the 27 year old Na Piarsaigh man to make his decision.

The 2018 All Ireland SHC winner released a statement this Thursday morning.

"It is with deep regret and heartbreak that I have to announce my retirement from inter-county

hurling today. This is a decision that I have struggled to accept, and may still struggle to accept

over the coming years, given its premature nature. To be speaking about retirement from the

game I adore, at the age of 27, is not what I ever intended or imagined, and I still hardly believe

this is happening, but unfortunately I have been left with no other option. After three surgeries on

my knee in as many years, and with the possibility of another, my knee can no longer support the

demands of inter-county hurling.

There are a number of people in my life that I owe serious gratitude to, and I would like to take

this opportunity now to acknowledge them.

To my parents, Paddy and Joan, my sister Fiona and to my girlfriend Paula, I would like to

sincerely thank you for putting up with everything over the years, and for always being there by

my side through the ups and the downs.

To the three managers who afforded me the opportunity to play senior hurling for Limerick, and

allow me achieve my childhood dream, I will be forever indebted to you. I will never forget the

day John Allen made those dreams come true, when he rang me in October of 2012, and gave me

the news that I always wanted to hear. Following on from that, TJ Ryan gave his heart to the job

as manager, as he did previously a player, before John Kiely was the man who led us to the holy

grail on that famous day of August 19th h

, 2018. To those three inspirational men, thank you very

much.

To all County Board officials, past and present, current chairman John Cregan, and in particular

to long serving secretary, Mike O’Riordan, who has been extremely good to me down through

the years, thank you all so much for your help and guidance.

To JP, Noreen and all the McManus family, I would like to express my sincere gratitude and

thanks for all your continued support over the years. For me, someone’s character is shown when

they stick with you through the bad times, as well as the good, and down through the years, the

McManus family never gave up on Limerick hurling, and have always gone above and beyond

for us.

To all coaches, selectors, medics, and all other various members of backroom teams over the

years, of which there are too many to name check individually, I wish to thank you all so much

for everything you have given to Limerick hurling, and I know you will continue to do so for

many years to come.

To the Limerick supporters, you are just one of a kind. You represent everything that epitomises

Limerick hurling- honest, driven, passionate and hungry for success. Your value to Limerick

hurling can never be under-estimated. Supporters have been very good to me throughout my

hurling career, and I will never ever forget that.

The success and guidance I experienced from a young age with my primary school Scoil Chríost

Rí Caherdavin, and later in my secondary school Ardscoil Rís, was, no doubt, instrumental to the

successes in my career. To all the teachers who helped along the way, again, I will be forever

grateful.

The opportunity to represent Limerick would never have been possible without my club Na

Piarsaigh. Once again, there are too many people to individually mention, but the countless hours

of time, commitment and, most importantly, care you give to all players and members is

inspirational. Please keep this to the forefront of everything you do, because I will never forget

what you did for me as a child growing up.

To all my teammates over the years, I can’t thank you enough for the pleasure of playing with

you and the bonds that we have created. While it goes without saying that I will hugely miss

hurling with you, I will equally miss the craic that we had off the pitch. Please don’t ever take for

granted each day that you have an opportunity to tie the laces on your boots, because God knows

when it could be your last time.

As I close this chapter of my life, which is heart-breaking for me, I am going to try and look at

the positives, and fortunately for me, there are a lot of them. I have fulfilled my dreams, which

was above and beyond what I ever thought was possible. I have no doubt that my obsession with

the game of hurling will continue in different capacities in the months and years to come.

If someone told me that July of 2019 would be the last time I would wear the green and white of

Limerick, I would have said they were mad. But there you go, that’s life, that’s sport, so nail it,

every chance you get.

Cuimhnigh ar Luimneach, agus Luimneach Abú.