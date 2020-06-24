Limerick GAA Championship Draws 2020 completed

The draws for the revised 2020 Limerick GAA club championships took place this evening.

In the Senior hurling championship, the new look format sees two sections, divided into two groups of three.

Section A

Group 1: Patrickswell, Adare, Doon

Group 2. Na Piarsaigh, Kilmallock, Ahane

Section B:

Group 1: Monaleen, South Liberties, Murroe/Boher

Group 2: Blackrock, Ballybrown, Garryspillane

Bons Secours County Senior Hurling Championship

The County Senior Hurling Championship shall consist of four groups of three. The six teams that were drawn in the current format in each section group 1 and 2 shall be split into two further groups. Round one will see an open draw for pairings. Groups will be decided from last year’s results.

Rd 1 – July 26th, Rd 2 – Aug 2nd, Rd 3 – Aug 9th, Qtr Finals – Sept 6th, Semi Finals – Sept 13th & Final – Sept 20th

Senior Football Championship

Group 1: Newcastle West, Drom/Broadford, Ballysteen

Group 2: Adare, Na Piarsaigh, Fr Casey's

Group 3: St Kierans, Galbally, Monaleen

Group 4: Oola, Galtee Gaels, Ballylanders

Fixtures Dates for Football championship

Rd 1 – Aug 16th, Rd 2 – Aug 23rd, Rd 3 – Aug 30th, Qtr Finals – Sept 20th, Semi Finals – Sept 27th & Final – Oct 4th.

Premier Intermediate Hurling championship

Group 1: Bruff, Knockainey, Glenroe, Dromin/Athlacca

Group 2: Mungret, Kildimo/Pallaskenry, Cappamore, Bruree

Intermediate Football Championship

Group 1: Claughaun, Mountcollins, Rathkeale

Group 2: Gerald Griffins, St Patricks, Pallasgreen

Group 3: St Senan's, Glin, Bruff

Group 4: Mungret, Monaleen, Kildimo/Pallaskenry

Intermediate Hurling Championship

Group 1: Na Piarsaigh, Kilmallock, Effin

Group 2: Croom, Granagh/Ballingarry, Hospital/Herbertstown

Group 3: Newcastle West, Knockaderry, St Patricks

Group 4: Pallasgreen, Tournafulla, Feohanagh