Limerick GAA Championship Draws 2020 completed
The draws for the revised 2020 Limerick GAA club championships took place this evening.
In the Senior hurling championship, the new look format sees two sections, divided into two groups of three.
Section A
Group 1: Patrickswell, Adare, Doon
Group 2. Na Piarsaigh, Kilmallock, Ahane
Section B:
Group 1: Monaleen, South Liberties, Murroe/Boher
Group 2: Blackrock, Ballybrown, Garryspillane
Bons Secours County Senior Hurling Championship
The County Senior Hurling Championship shall consist of four groups of three. The six teams that were drawn in the current format in each section group 1 and 2 shall be split into two further groups. Round one will see an open draw for pairings. Groups will be decided from last year’s results.
Rd 1 – July 26th, Rd 2 – Aug 2nd, Rd 3 – Aug 9th, Qtr Finals – Sept 6th, Semi Finals – Sept 13th & Final – Sept 20th
Senior Football Championship
Group 1: Newcastle West, Drom/Broadford, Ballysteen
Group 2: Adare, Na Piarsaigh, Fr Casey's
Group 3: St Kierans, Galbally, Monaleen
Group 4: Oola, Galtee Gaels, Ballylanders
Fixtures Dates for Football championship
Rd 1 – Aug 16th, Rd 2 – Aug 23rd, Rd 3 – Aug 30th, Qtr Finals – Sept 20th, Semi Finals – Sept 27th & Final – Oct 4th.
Premier Intermediate Hurling championship
Group 1: Bruff, Knockainey, Glenroe, Dromin/Athlacca
Group 2: Mungret, Kildimo/Pallaskenry, Cappamore, Bruree
Intermediate Football Championship
Group 1: Claughaun, Mountcollins, Rathkeale
Group 2: Gerald Griffins, St Patricks, Pallasgreen
Group 3: St Senan's, Glin, Bruff
Group 4: Mungret, Monaleen, Kildimo/Pallaskenry
Intermediate Hurling Championship
Group 1: Na Piarsaigh, Kilmallock, Effin
Group 2: Croom, Granagh/Ballingarry, Hospital/Herbertstown
Group 3: Newcastle West, Knockaderry, St Patricks
Group 4: Pallasgreen, Tournafulla, Feohanagh
