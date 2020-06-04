Munster Rugby issue season ticket update

Following the IRFU’s confirmation of the return to play roadmap that has been submitted to the Government, any proposed rescheduled 2019/20 Guinness PRO14 fixtures will take place behind closed doors. Munster Rugby had four remaining home games this season – v Benetton Rugby, Cardiff Blues, Glasgow and Connacht.

With these games no longer going ahead, Munster Rugby have confirmed thatthe below groups will receive an email notification with details and next steps for availing of credit or requesting a refund.

10-Year Ticket Holders

5-Year Ticket Holders

MRSC Season Ticket Holders

Club Season Ticket Holders



Those who made individual ticket purchases on a game-by-game basis can secure their refunds automatically through Ticketmaster online here, by calling the Ticketmaster Customer Service Department on 0818 903 001, or from the point of purchase.

MRSC Renewals

In planning for the new season, the Munster Rugby Supporters Club will continue with the provision of their membership offering.

As the details for next season are not confirmed at this stage, future ticket purchasing opportunities will be primarily linked to normal priority channels such as 10-Year, 5-Year, MRSC members and Club ticket holders.

The important thing to note from a renewals point of view is that any ticket offering will align as feasibly possible with current season ticket holder locations and categories. The return to supporter-attended events will be led by government directives.

How to contact Munster

Email tickets@munsterrugby.ie.

Contact numbers will be operational from June 4 at 9am.

Phone: 061-421179; 061-421173; 061-421174. Our lines are open weekdays, 9am to 5pm.