Limerick GAA Club heads off to Croke Park 'virtually'

OOLA GAA Club members are heading off to Croke Park on Bank Holiday Monday.

Sadly, it is virtually and not to support our young men and women togging out. Oola GAA Healthy Club Team is organising a virtual walk, run or cycle to Croke Park and back in aid of Grow Mental Health Recovery and Circle of Friends Cancer Support.

It is open to all - club members or non-members, home and abroad. They ask people to do their walk, run or cycle while wearing your club colours. Log the distance on a tracking app on your mobile phone or just send them a text with your distance.

Then send a message with your name, a pic of you or your group, and a pic of the distance covered to 086 1625977, or you can send a message to Oola GAA Facebook page.

Lastly and most importantly they ask people to make a donation on their GoFundMe page here. If you can't take part you can still make a donation to support these very worthy causes.

Grow Mental Health Recovery's mission is to nurture mental health, personal growth, prevention and full recovery from all kinds of mental illness.

Circle of Friends Cancer Support is a volunteer run cancer support centre for the community of Tipperary, surrounding villages and towns.