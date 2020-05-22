Limerick Leader Weekly GAA Notes

Ahane

Club Lotto : We hope that you are keeping healthy and coping well with the Covid-19 restrictions. We are reactivating our Club lotto in the next 2 weeks as it is vital to the financial wellbeing of our Club and help us to continue to provide the facilities which enable all our players to enjoy a safe and enjoyable environment and reach their full potential as adult players. Go to ahane.ie, click on the lotto button and complete the transaction online

Covid-19 Assistance : Just a reminder of the support that is here if anyone in our community needs assistance getting medicines, fuel or prescriptions in and does not want to leave their homes. If you or any family member need any support please contact Mary or Maria who will organise assistance for you with our group of volunteers. Mary: 086 8717577 Maria: 086 3323979 Your privacy will at all times be respected.

Signage Sponsors : Over the last week and a half we have been dedicating a day to each of our corporate sponors to thank them for their ongoing support of the club. Over the coming number of days we are going to dedicate a day to each of our signage sponsors who support the club and advertise their company! We would not be able to run the club as well as it does without the help of all our corporate and signage sponsors and we appreciate their generosity hugely.

Ballysteen

Parish GAA Book: PATRONS FOR PARISH GAA BOOK First of all, many thanks to all those who have already contributed €50 to become a patron of the upcoming book by Paul Anglim on the history of the GAA in the parish of Askeaton/Ballysteen. We are all the more grateful for your generosity in what is a very difficult period for everyone.

The book will be over 400 pages long and there will be substantial printing costs. There will be a patron’s page in the book and Ballysteen GAA club are appealing for individuals to contribute €50. For €50, the person’s name will appear on the patron’s page and they will receive a book worth €20.

All proceeds will go towards Ballysteen GAA to help cover printing costs.

The book will be going to the printers soon, so if you want to become a patron and have your name associated with this worthy cause, contact Chairman, Alan Kehoe (0871237562), Secretary, John Neville (0876505469), Treasurer, John Anglim (0862362642)

If you want to pay through revolut, send to Paul Anglim on 0872838990.

Let us know what name or names you want to have down in print, i.e. Joe Bloggs and family, Ballysteen,Co. Limerick

Service to the Elderly: Ballysteen GAA along with Askeaton GAA & Askeaton/Ballysteen/Kilcornan Bord na nÓg GAA wish to offer our services to the eldery and the most vulnerable in our community during this current time and throughout the weeks ahead.

All three clubs are coming together to give back to our community that has supported us throughout good times and bad. We will be offering to help anyone who requires shopping, prescriptions, fuel etc to be collected on their behalf and delivered to their doorstep.

We will support local businesses to help keep our local community going. Listed below are our co-ordinators numbers. You can ring or text these numbers and we will organise assistance thereafter. Best hygiene practices will be used by our volunteers during the deliver of this service.

Thanks to everyone who is volunteering as part of this. Every little helps in the sustainment and sense of community amongst ourselves. Please remember to share this information to people who are not on Social Media so that they know this service is available.

Co-Ordinators: Askeaton Theresa Kenny O'Connell (087 6497963) Eamon Purcell (087 9382972)

Ballysteen : John Neville (087 6505469), Alan Kehoe (087 1237562)

County Club Championship Update: Limerick GAA have confirmed that all Club Championship matches scheduled for April have been postponed. When rescheduled, we will update our media channels.

We are in unprecedented times and now we must show our strength as a community and club. Please follow the guidelines as set out by the HSE. If you feel unwell or display any symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, breathing difficulties) related to COVID-19 contact your GP and remember to self isolate from those around you until necessary.

Blackrock

News: At a time when we have no sport, and very limited movement from our own area, the activity of the club over the weekend has been inspiring and uplifting for the club. We carried out a 48 hour runathon for Pieta House organised by the senior players and carried out by the players from the senior, junior B, U21 and minor teams with a bit of help from management and officers and exiles oversea’s bringing an international feel to the event. We have raised €11,401 on Sunday night the 17th for Pieta House and we are very proud to have raised this.

Crecora-Manister

COMMUNITY SUPPORT: The local club are reaching out to the Crecora and Manister community and offering our support to those who may require assistance at this time. The following people have volunteered to co-ordinate and will help where they can. Others in the club are also available as required. Please spread this message in the Crecora and Manister community, especially to the elderly and vulnerable. Examples of where volunteers can help is collecting medicines, groceries or fuel. If required, don’t hesitate to get in touch on 0879541547.

COACHING PACKS: While at home over the Covid 19 period be sure to have a look at our fantastic home coaching and skills packs developed by our coaching officer Ger Hickey which are full of coaching advice and ideas for parents of under 6s, 8s, 10s and 12s. These, along with a videos, are available on the Facebook page.

SYMPATHIES: The club would like to offer its condolences to the Flanagan family on the passing of Patrick Flanagan, late of Knockerra, Kilrush, Co. Clare. Patrick was a brother of our former junior A football manager Matt and an uncle of Cormac, a member of our junior teams. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

COVID 19: The club would like to continue to extend its best wishes to all its members, especially frontline and other essential workers at this difficult and trying time. Hopefully we will stay safe and things will return to a degree of normality soon. Bí sábháilte gach duine.

CLUB NEWSLETTER: The latest edition of our club newsletter will be made available over the coming days. It will be posted on our club website and a link will be made available on the Facebook page. Alternatively, you can request a copy on pro.crecoramanister@gaa.ie.

Dromin-Athlacca

Help: Dromin Athlacca GAA “ COVID – 19 Support Group” continues to provide support and assistance to our community and to to support local business. If you or your family require any support or assistence during this pandemic then dont hesitate to contact us by phone or social media. You can call (086) 0420950 who will cordinate the collection and delivery of shopping, medicine or fuel.

Lotto: The Club Lotto draw is currently on hold due to the Corona Virus Outbreak. It will return in due course.

Hurlers: Congratulations to Limerick Senior and Under 20 hurlers who have commenced a fundraiser for Milford Hospice. #HitTheWoahForMilfordHospice is a tremendous initiative by all the players to raise much needed funds for Milford Hospice while entertaining us all along the way. If you want to join in the fun and donate to this worthy cause log onto milfordcarecentre.ie

Hospital- Herbertstown

Assistance: For anyone in our community that is in need of medicine or some shopping collected, please do not hesitate contact Geraldine O'Donoghue 0876357058 or Des Hanly 0868369784 and we can arrange the details with you.

Thank you: To all our frontline members, supporters and family. You are the true hero's. We are forever grateful for your efforts and putting your own life at risk to help the sick. We can help too by adhering to the government and HSE guidelines and together with can flatten the curve. We are all in this together.

Lotto Draw: Will be postponed until further notice: The Jackpot is €3,700 and the draw will commence when restrictions are lifted. Buy your tickets for €2 each or 3 for €5 from any club member, local shops or online at: www.klubfunder.com

Membership: 2020 membership is still open, you can join using the link below, thank you. https://www.klubfunder.com

For sale: Club Hoodie Age 10 to 11 - €25. Large gearbag - €30. Contact Geraldine O'Donoghue 0876357058

Clothes Collection: Used clean clothes, shoes and bags. No duvets, pillows or teddy’s. Don’t throw it away, donate and support. The more it weighs the more we raise. Thank you.

CE Scheme: We have a vacancy for a worker on our grounds if you qualify and are interested please contact Geraldine O'Donoghue 087 6357058.

Memory Lane: Keep an eye on our social media pages for trips down memory lane for the club and county. If you have memories that you would like shared please email photo and details to pro.hospitalherbertstown.limerick@gaa.ie and we’ll gladly share them.

Keep it local: Remember to shop local and support local business. Respect social distance and stay at home as much as possible. We are all in this together. Stay safe.

Condolences: The club would like to express sincere condolences to the Kenny family on their recent bereavement’s. May Tom rest in peace.

Kilteely-Dromkeen

Fr Willie Hennessy PP, RIP: It is with deep regret that the Club has learnt of the passing of Fr, Willie Hennessy PP of Knocklong parish. Fr, Willie was a native of Kilteely and has always been held in very high regard in the parish and beyond. Fr. Willie has many friends and family in the parish and to those we pass on our deepest sympathies. Ar dheis dé go raibh a anam

Fr Liam Holmes RIP : The Club would like to pass on our sincere condolences to the family of Fr Liam Holmes, who passed away recently. Former PP of Knockainey Parish and also selector with their senior hurlers, he will be sadly missed. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

Monaleen

FIRST COMMUNION: Best wishes to the second class students of Monaleen NS who were due to make their First Holy Communion last weekend. Many of them are members of our under 8 and 9 teams and hopefully they will receive their sacrament soon once this Covid-19 crisis is over.

HELP AVAILABLE: Monaleen GAA club recognises that the current advice re-social distancing and isolation can leave members of our community with challenging situations. If there's anything we can do to help you, for instance dog walking, grocery drops, even a regular phone check in with you, please let us know, we'd be delighted to help where we can. Contact Alan at 087 7766022 or Caroline at 087 6448807.

LOTTO RESULTS: The latest Lotto draw took place on May 14 with the jackpot standing at €20,000. The numbers drawn were 8, 29, 30 and 32. Winners of the €50 lucky dips were P. Coleman, Riverbank; K. McInerney, Riverbank; K. O'Brien, Fairways; T. Barton, Fairways. The subscriber draw was staged on Thursday night last 'behind closed doors'. The draw was streamed on both Instagram and Facebook. Thank you for your continued support.

Mungret St Pauls

CHEQUE PRESENTATION: Mungret St. Pauls are delighted to be presenting a cheque for over €17,000 to Pieta House. Well done and Thank you to everyone who donated to the darkness into light event.

RELAY2CROKER : We are delighted to be on board with this great initiative organised by our own Eoghan Mulcahy along with Ciaran O'Mara in aid of the Alone charity. All they are asking people to do is run for Alone, you don't have to be volunteered or nominated for this just get out and track your run within your 5K limit. Once you have the run done submit it to the relay2croker.com website and share your story on instagram and make a donation to Alone. Mungret St. Pauls have a team already started and need more runners to get to Croke Park. Best of Luck.

Playing: On the games front, the GAA has confirmed that no official on-field activity will resume before July 20 and our facilities will remain closed until that date. We do not expect any inter-county championship games before October 1.

Pallasgreen

SYMPATHY: The club would like to extend its sympathy to the Greene Family on the passing of former secretary Paddy Greene. Paddy’s untimely death shocked the community when he passed away suddenly in the University Hospital Limerick. Paddy was very much a community man and supported nearly everything that went on. But it was in the GAA that he became prominent and was secretary of the GAA Club in 2010 and 2011, but before this was involved in all aspects of the club and including the juvenile club. He was a very ardent Limerick supporter and followed the team with friends wherever the team would be playing, he enjoyed the banter and social scene of the occasion. Paddy was always willing to give a hand and very obliging to help in anyway either by stewarding or organising. He loved to converse about the happenings in the community and was very proud of its people.

The Late Paddy was Predeceased by his mother, father and brother John. Sympathies are extended to his partner Michelle, brothers Tony, Michael & Danny, sisters Jude, Kathleen & Bridget, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews,brothers in law, sisters in law, uncle Gerry relatives, neighbours & friends.

At time of going to print no funeral details have been announced but is expected that A family funeral Mass will be held later in accordance with HSE guidelines and in the interest of public safety. Ar Dheis de Go Raibh a anam dilis

SUSPENSION OF ALL GAA ACTIVITY: With the opening of phase one of the roadmap of the reopening of society and business, The GAA has confirmed that all activity under the GAA remit remains suspended until further notice. Following the instructions of the Government and in the interest of public health. This includes all training sessions, matches or gatherings of any kind for all ages. Please adhere to HSE guidelines and show consideration to those you. Stay safe and Stay well.

Patrickswell

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW 2020: The Club Limerick Draw is returning for 2020 on Saturday June 6. Due to Covid-19, the selling arrangements will be slightly different to ensure public safety. Subscriptions can be bought online at limerickgaa.ie/club-limerick-draw. Alternatively, you can contact Patrickswell GAA club locally or the County Board at info.clublimerick@gaa.ie. There will be ten draws condensed over eight months, with two June draws and two December draws. As usual, each monthly draw is €10 (or €100 per annum). Remember that the club retains a minimum of 50%.

CORONA VIRUS: All club activities remain suspended for the duration of the crisis. Following instructions from the Government and in the interest of public health, Patrickswell GAA Clubhouse & Field is closed. There is no known date for re-opening. This includes the use of our pitch and property for any purpose - including walking, casual games or any gatherings. No exceptions are permitted.

HELPING HAND: A committee has been formed to assist locals who may need assistance during the current corona virus situation. The coordinator is Mary Gillane at 0863695155

For more see www.limerickleader.ie