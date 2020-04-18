Limerick Golf Club pay tribute to 'beloved member' Eamon 'Carty' McCarthy

Limerick Golf club have today paid their respects following the passing of one of their most beloved members, Eamon 'Carty' McCarthy.

Eamon, of Merval Drive, Clareview and formerly of Doyles Cottages Garryowen, passed away peacefully, on April 18, on the morning of his 60th wedding anniversary.

He was the beloved husband of Emily and much loved father of Dawn and Gary and will be sadly missed by his wife, children, daughter-in-law Denise, close relatives and dear friends.

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings and with the agreement of the family. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the ‘condolences’ section on rip.ie by clicking here.

Mass Cards and letters of sympathy, can be posted to Cross' Funeral Directors.



A Memorial Mass, for Eamonn will be celebrated at a later date.

Limerick Golf Club statement in full:

"It is with deep regret that we wish to inform you of the death of one of Limerick Golf Club’s most beloved members – Eamon McCarthy. Eamon passed away peacefully this morning in the care of the staff at Milford Care Centre. He had become unwell in the middle of last year and fought the illness bravely right to the end.

Known to one and all simply as ‘Carty’, Eamon was central to club life, acting as Starter and Course Ranger for many years, and was himself a very competent and skilled player. Although he played most of his golf in later years with the seniors, his greatest legacy is perhaps to Junior Golf, and a generation of juniors benefitted hugely from his knowledge and guidance and are better in many ways because of him. His warm welcome and often mischievous smile met members and visitors alike on the first tee, and his easy-going manner ensured that everyone at least started their round in good form.

Members like Eamon are special and although the Club is a lesser place for his passing, let us cherish his memory by remembering each of our own interactions and special times with him, most especially in these dark days when we cannot give him the send-off that he deserves.

Rest in Peace Eamon."