WATCH: Limerick winner of Clayton Hotels 'Senior Cup Try of the year'

St Munchin's James O'Brien is celebrating today following the announcement that his try against Castletroy College has been named the Munster Schools Senior Cup Try of the Season. As you can see from the video below, it is a bit special.

The votes have been counted and the @ClaytonHotels Munster Schools Senior Cup Try of the Season goes to... James O'Brien of @StMunchinsSport!



#MSSC #MunsterStartsHere pic.twitter.com/1d6PKgTY1y — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) April 2, 2020