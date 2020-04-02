WATCH: Limerick winner of Clayton Hotels 'Senior Cup Try of the year'
St Munchin's James O'Brien pictured tackling during the same game he would win try of the season in
St Munchin's James O'Brien is celebrating today following the announcement that his try against Castletroy College has been named the Munster Schools Senior Cup Try of the Season. As you can see from the video below, it is a bit special.
The votes have been counted and the @ClaytonHotels Munster Schools Senior Cup Try of the Season goes to... James O'Brien of @StMunchinsSport!— Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) April 2, 2020
#MSSC #MunsterStartsHere pic.twitter.com/1d6PKgTY1y
