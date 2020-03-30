Basketball Ireland are looking to hire a Development Officer for Limerick and the Mid West

Basketball Ireland is now inviting applications for the role of Development Officer for Limerick and the Mid-West.

The successful candidate will be committed to providing participation opportunities for all sections of the community in various basketball activities, and will work with organisations including local authorities, schools and governing bodies, with the primary goal of ensuring that suitable programmes and training services are in place at local and national levels.

This role is a full time role based at the Limerick Institute of Technology in Limerick.

You can download the full job description along with details on how to apply here:

Please note, the deadline for applications is close of business on Friday, April 10th, 2020.