Limerick find late scores to defeat Dublin and move clear of relegation in Camogie League

A stunning late goal from Karen O'Leary inspired Limerick to a vital win over Dublin in this final group game of the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League.

In the LIT sportsgrounds this Sunday it finished, Limerick 1-10, Dublin 0-10.

After defeats to Tipperary and Galway, this win concludes Limerick's Division One league campaign for 2020.

Dublin now face into a relegation play-off as a result of this defeat to Limerick.

The Paul Sexton managed Limerick hit all 1-10 from play in blustery conditions in Moylish with four of the final five scores securing the win for the home side after the teams were level on three occasions.

Dublin were backed by the strong breeze in the opening half and brought a 0-7 to 0-3 lead into half time, which lasted almost 25-minutes due to a torrential rain shower.

The visitors were still ahead, 0-9 to 0-7 entering the final quarter before Limerick found their best passages of play.

A run of successive scores had Limerick ahead for the first time in the game's 55th minute.

The sides were tied at 0-9 each when O'Leary popped up with her goal.

When Caoimhe Costelloe hit her fifth point from play, it sealed the Limerick win.

SCORERS: Limerick: Caoimhe Costelloe 0-5, Karen O'Leary 1-0, Sophie O'Callaghan 0-2, Laura Stack, Mary O'Callaghan and Judith Mulcahy 0-1 each. Dublin: Aisling Maher 0-3 (3frees), Aisling Carolan 0-2, Sinead Wylde, Leah Butler, Aoife Whelan, Caragh Dawson and Kerrie Finnegan 0-1 each.

LIMERICK: Laura O'Neill; Noirin Lenihan, Muireann Creamer, Judith Mulcahy; Mairead Ryan, Marion Quaid, Karen O'Leary; Deborah Murphy, Roisin Ambrose; Sophie O'Callaghan, Mary O'Callaghan, Dearbhla Egan; Caoimhe Lyons, Laura Stack, Caoimhe Costelloe. Subs: Orlaith Kelleher for Laura Stack (43mins), Ella Whelan for Caoimhe Lyons (60mins), Neamh Curtin for Mairead Ryan (60mins).

DUBLIN: Rosie Kenneally; Miriam Twomey, Emma Flanagan, Emma O'Byrne; Niamh Gannon, Hannah Hegarty, Zoe Couch; Laura Twomey, Sinead Wylde; Aoife Walsh, Caragh Dawson, Aisling Carolan; Julia Buckley, Aisling Maher, Leah Butler. Subs: Laura Quinn for Julia Buckley (28mins), Aoife Whelan for Aoife Walsh (h-t), Oalaith Durkan for Aoife Whelan, inj (53mins), Kerrie Finnegan for Aisling Maher (59mins).

REFEREE: Owen Elliot.