Opinion: 'Confessions of a weather obsessed rugby hack in Irish winter' - Colm Kinsella

BIT of a confession to make here – at this time of the year I can get a bit obsessed with weather forecasts. Indeed, there are those at work and at home who felt I should have been a meteorologist.

Being preoccupied with the weather in Ireland during the winter and spring months is an occupational hazard you see, that goes hand in hand with reporting on rugby fixtures at all levels, schools, club, provincial and even the odd international fixture.

Having the correct clothing at games is essential.

Last week, for instance, I attended four rugby fixtures in five days. Thankfully, three of the fixtures were staged at venues which boast a covered stand, the Markets Field, Musgrave Park and Thomond Park.

Mind you, not even having a stand over your head protected many of those supporters and fans alike who attended Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 fixture between Munster and the Scarlets at Thomond Park, given the severe nature of Storm Jorge.

The fourth venue I attended last week was Dooradoyle on Friday night for the eagerly-awaited All-Ireland League meeting of Garryowen and Young Munster.

And boy was the weather a factor there. Conditions became horrific at the start of the second half.

I tweeted a video clip to try and give people some idea of how bad it was and judging by the fact that it was viewed more than 18,000 times, I may not be the only Irish person obsessed by the weather!

No wonder then it’s the go-to topic of conversation for so many. Irish weather is rarely boring, that’s for sure!