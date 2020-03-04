Crescent College bow out of Munster Schools Junior Cup

CRESCENT College Comprehensive’s dream of reaching another Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Junior Cup final were banished by an impressive CBC side in a 34-14 semi-final defeat at Musgrave Park on Wednesday.

Crescent rallied in the third quarter of the game to get within just three points of the Cork side at 17-14, some 10 minutes into the second half.

However, a clinical Christians’ side racked up 17 unanswered points over the remainder of the game to set up a final showdown with St Munchin’s College later this month in Limerick.

Crescent College, who have won the Munster Schools Junior Cup title on seven occasions, last appeared in the Junior Cup decider in 2017.

Crescent booked their place in the semi-finals, thanks to an impressive 15-7 quarter-final win over holders Rockwell College.

The Dooradoyle side made a very slow start in this semi-final clash, falling 0-17 in arrears after conceding three tries.

Those tries for the Leesiders inside the opening 20 minutes were scored by second-row David Novak, hooker Adam Wrona and centre Matthew O’Callaghan.

To their credit, battling Crescent gave themselves a lifeline when grabbing their first try just before half-time through hooker Lee O’Grady. The reliable Ciaran Campbell duly added the conversion to leave 10 points between the sides at the break, 17-7.

Gritty Crescent were right back in the contest 10 minutes into the second half when centre Anthony O’Connor dotted down with Campbell converting for 17-14.

However, CBC finished strongly to claim the spoils, adding three further tries before full-time.

CBC: William Kingston; Daniel Lucey, Matthew O'Callaghan, Evan Cahill Murphy, Billy O'Riordan; Ben Lynch, Jack Casey; Sam Loftus, Adam Wrona, Harry Foster; David Novak, Kamis Novak; Gavin Hyde, Odhran Prenter, John Coleman. Replacements: Stephen O’Shaughnessy Alexander O'Leary, Adam Logan, Daniel Woods, Johnny O Shea, Cathal Barry, Conor Foley, Shane Maloney, Luke McGinn, Christian Kilbride.

Crescent College Comprehensive: Ryan Godfrey; Henry Ezomo, Luke Ryan, Anthony O'Connor, Brandon Nash; Ciaran Campbell, Joe McEnery; Fionn Casserly, Lee O'Grady, Mark Fitzgerald; Jack Somers, Conor Benson; Conor Clery, Andrew Ahearne, Cillian Kelly. Replacements: Andrew Condon, Max Duggan, Michael Beletsky, Diarmuid Murphy, Jordan Power, Mark Molloy, Michael Cleary, Jed O’Dwyer, Sam Hogan, Evan Bennett.

Referee: Shane Kierans (MAR)