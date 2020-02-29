Disappointing day for Limerick sides in All-Ireland League

THERE was no joy for the three Limerick sides competing away from home in the Energia All-Ireland League in stormy conditions on Saturday.

In Division 1B, Shannon's promotion bid was hit with a blow when the Parish side dropped to third place in the table after suffering a disappointing 18-0 defeat away to City of Armagh.

There was no joy for fourth-placed Old Crescent in Division 2A either as the Rosbrien side came away empty-handed for their long trip away to Queen's University suffering a 24-7 reverse to the students.

Meanwhile, in Division 2C, Bruff's hopes of making it back-to-back league wins came unstuck with a 31-7 defeat away at Skerries.

Shannon, who went into the game in Armagh on the back of a four-game winning run, found themselves trailing 0-13 at half-time in difficult conditions as the game began in flurries of snow.

The Limerick side, who had beaten City of Armagh 26-14 at Thomond Park in November, fell behind to a 13th minute try which was also converted for 7-0.

Armagh increased their advantage on 23 minutes when landing a penalty goal, while a second successful penalty on 34 minutes made it 13-0 to the Ulster side at half-time.

A 73rd minute try for Armagh, off a well-executed maul, ended any lingering hopes Shannon may have had of sneaking a losing bonus point from the game.

With just four games to go in the regular season, Shannon sit five points behind second-placed Old Wesley in the table.

Meanwhile, in 2A, Old Crescent found themselves trailing by 10 points at half-time against Queen's University, Belfast at Dub Lane.

The home side managed a converted try and penalty goal in the opening half in the difficult playing conditions.

Queen's grabbed a second converted try 15 minutes into the second half to stretch 17-0 to the good.

Old Crescent did manage to hit back with a 67th minute try from Ronan McKenna, which he also converted for 17-7.

However, the home side sealed the win with a further late try.

In Division 2C, Bruff left themselves with a mountain to climb in the second half after trailing Skerries 0-17 at the break.

The South Limerick side conceded two converted tries in that opening half to their hosts and a third try for the home side made it 24-0.

To their credit, Bruff continued to battle away and were rewarded for their endeavour with a converted try late on, before the home side managed to get in for the final score of the game.